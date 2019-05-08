Archie Harrison: The Special Meaning Behind Baby Sussex's Surprising Name

Hello, Archie!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed Wednesday the unique name they chose for their newborn son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers, like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert. In fact, bookies revealed just 60 bets were placed on Archie at 100/1, amounting to exactly $130.

Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie Harrison Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor, meanwhile, belongs to all the children and descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Many fans quickly joked that perhaps the new parents are fans of the CW series Riverdale, which stars KJ Apa as the classic red-headed comic book character Archie Andrews.

Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

There are plenty of other famous Archies, too, with many in the sports world.

Archie Manning is a former NFL quarterback, and dad to football superstars Eli and Petyon Manning.

Archie Moore, meanwhile, was an American boxer with the distinction of being the longest-reigning World List Heavyweight Champion of all time.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Other famous Archies include Archie Shepp, a jazz saxophonist, and Archie Griffin, the only football player to twice win the Heisman Trophy.

The name is also unisex, considering it’s the name of British actress Archie Panjabi, known for her role in The Good Wife.

Meanwhile, the newborn will not be receiving a courtesy title at this time, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison, Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry’s full title is Henry Charles Albert David, meaning the name works for either Henry or Harry.

The proud new parents debuted their baby boy Wednesday morning in St. George’s Hall, the same location they had their wedding reception last May.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

When asked whether the baby takes after anyone, Meghan said: “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Harry added: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”