Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom

Little Archie is the latest royal to receive a floral namesake

By
Stephanie Petit
May 23, 2019 03:52 PM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son already has a namesake!

A yellow chrysanthemum called the “Archie Harrison” in honor of the little royal, born May 6, was unveiled earlier this month at the Royal Horticulture Society’s Malvern Spring Festival and also on display at the Chelsea Garden Show.

Since the flower was cultivated ahead of the baby’s arrival, the yellow color was chosen to keep it gender neutral, according to Country Living.

“We have been keeping our cultivar closely under wraps since the Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy last October,” said Martyn Flint, Manager of Chrysanthemums Direct. “We are delighted to mark this momentous occasion and share our congratulations with the new parents their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with our new Chrysanthemum ‘Archie Harrison.’ We look forward to seeing Chrysanthemum ‘Archie Harrison’ grow and prosper alongside its namesake.”

The vibrant plant is available for purchase at Chrysanthemums Direct’s online shop.

Archie is not the first royal to have a flower named after him. The violet clematis Prince Louis was inspired by Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s third child, born in April 2018.

Prince William and Prince Harry‘s mother was also dedicated a flower, the pink clematis Princess Diana, while Queen Elizabeth had a lovely pink rose named in her honor.

In addition, Royal Horticultural Society named a pink-purple clematis flower after the Duchess of Sussex. Known as the clematis Meghan, the lovely plant flowers twice a year – both in the spring or early summer, appropriately around the time of Meghan and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding anniversary and again in early autumn.

“The flowers are a rich and opulent magenta-purple, so they will really make an impact when planted in borders or larger pots,” according to the Royal Horticultural Society.

Meghan’s namesake flower debuted at the Chelsea Garden Show in London, going on now and where Kate has a “Back to Nature”-themed garden that she helped design.

