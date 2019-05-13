Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just welcomed their first child – a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor – last week, but there’s already a lot we know about the newest addition to the royal family.

He was born on May 6.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her son at 5:26 a.m.

He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces at birth.

His cousin Prince Louis, who was born in April 2018, weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces for his royal arrival.

His name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert.

Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Meghan and Harry waited two days to announce their son’s name.

The world waited four days after the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child to learn the royal baby boy’s name: Louis Arthur Charles. William and Kate announced Prince George’s and Princess Charlotte‘s names two days after their royal arrivals. And these reveals are fairly quick by royal standards: Princes William’s name wasn’t announced for a week and Prince Charles’ for an entire month!

Archie is seventh in line to the throne.

That’s behind grandpa Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, William’s three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and dad Prince Harry.

His arrival came late.

Appearing just hours after his son’s birth, Prince Harry said they were “still thinking about names” for the baby.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan says her son is “really calm.”

During his big world debut on May 8, Archie appeared to be peacefully sleeping in his father’s arms. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the proud new mom shared about her son. “He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

Archie’s looks are “changing every single day.”

So does baby Archie look more like Mom or Dad?

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said during their first outing as a family of three at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where the couple had their royal wedding reception!).

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry added. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison Press Association via AP

Archie did not receive a royal title.

While there are courtesy titles that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply to their son, they have chosen not to give him a “courtesy titles” at this time, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

But he could get a royal title someday.

When his grandfather, Prince Charles becomes king (in the event of Queen Elizabeth‘s death), the title of “prince” will be automatically given to him as the child of a son of the king.

But just as his parents have chosen not to give Archie a courtesy title upon his birth, they can also choose not to use the title that would be conferred to him after Charles becomes king.

Prince Harry Chris Jackson Pool/Getty Images

He’s a good sleeper.

Harry traveled to the Netherlands on Friday to kick off the official countdown to the Invictus Games, and he opened up about his son’s first few days at home.

“He said it’s amazing, but it’s hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do . . . and then he woke up,” Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers tells PEOPLE.

Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Archie is surrounded by love.

The world got their first glimpse of Archie meeting his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in a history-making photo that also included Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. The occasion marks the first time in royal history that a British monarch has been pictured alongside a royal baby’s Black grandmother.