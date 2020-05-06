Happy Birthday, Archie! See the Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William's Sweet Wishes

The royal family chose photos from Archie's public debut and christening to celebrate his first birthday

Archie's first birthday is here — and the entire royal family is celebrating!

To mark one year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, the official Royal Family Instagram account shared a photo taken just two days after Archie's birth. In the shot, taken after the proud parents introduced their son to the world at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip meet their great-grandson for the first time. The group, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, smiles in adoration at the baby in Meghan's arms.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈🎉," they captioned the post. "Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

Image zoom Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Archie and Meghan Markle Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Kate Middleton and Prince William chose a family photo from Archie's private christening in July 2019 to celebrate their nephew's birthday. Archie is wide awake for the snap, sitting on his mother's lap with Prince Harry beside them, while Kate is seated to their left with William standing behind her. Doria, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Diana's two sisters — Lady Sarah and Lady Jane — are also in the portrait

"Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!" the snap was captioned, complete with a red balloon emoji.

Prince Charles also opted for a photo from Archie's christening to wish him a happy birthday. The black and white shot shows the proud grandfather standing beside son Prince Harry, who holds the baby in his arms.

Although the photo was taken in July, it was not released until Prince Charles' 71st birthday in November, when Meghan and Harry shared it on their now-defunct SussexRoyal Instagram page to celebrate.

"A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today," Prince Charles' office at Clarence House captioned the photo featuring the men of three generations.

Meghan and Prince Harry marked their son's big day with a video of family reading time, featuring the Duchess of Sussex read one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit! The couple wanted to use the day to highlight the continuing need to get food and learning resources, such as books, to children around the world.

Archie helps his mom with turning the pages and even excitedly holds up a book to read next. And when the story calls for some quacking, both mom and dad chime in!

They are supporting the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. — which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., #SAVEWITHSTORIES was created by Jen Garner and Amy Adams in March.