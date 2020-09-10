Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Zoom Call Crasher at Home: Archie Makes 'Impromptu Cameos'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Zoom calls sometimes feature an unscheduled guest appearance by their son, Archie!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan and Prince Harry have been no stranger to virtual meetings and appearances. And like many parents of young children, their video calls occasionally experience an adorable interruption, Finding Freedom author and royal reporter Omid Scobie recently revealed on his podcast The Heir Pod.

"I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos," he said.

"For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," William told the BBC in a rare interview.

Archie is already an on-camera pro. In addition to appearing on a video call with his parents to wish his great-grandmother a happy 94th birthday in April, he celebrated his first birthday the following month by appearing in a video with Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex read one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit!, to support the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. — which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan, 39, Prince Harry, 35, and Archie recently relocated to Santa Barbara — about 95 miles north of Los Angeles — and their new home came with a surprise for the toddler.

"Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time."

Prince Harry also revealed that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic — and someday Queen Elizabeth's grandson hopes to pass his love of rugby onto his own child.