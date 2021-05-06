Archie's Birthday Balloons! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photo of Son as He Turns 2

Meghan and Harry encouraged fans to donate to vaccine equity in honor of Archie's second birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing a brand new photo of birthday boy Archie!

In honor of their son turning 2 on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo of the soon-to-be big brother (the couple is expecting a baby girl this summer!) on their Archewell Foundation website.

The filtered shot shows Archie's full head of hair from the back as he looks up at a large bouquet of balloons.

Meghan and Harry shared how people around the world can support a good cause in honor of Archie's birthday on their Archewell Foundation website on Thursday.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, wrote. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

They continued that the world is still struggling to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and said "we will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine."

Meghan and Prince Harry invited followers to donate and help bring vaccines to vulnerable families around the world.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday," they said. "If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."