Andrea Bocelli Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's Song Request for Coronation Concert (Exclusive)

This weekend's coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will be celebrated with a star-studded show Sunday when the grand Coronation Concert takes place on the Windsor Castle grounds.

Although most performers, like Lionel Richie, have been tight-lipped about what to expect from the gala show, with the "All Night Long" hitmaker calling it a "royal secret," famed opera star Andrea Bocelli has spoken exclusively to PEOPLE about the upcoming show — and revealed a specific song request King Charles and Queen Camilla had for his performance.

"The King and the Queen Consort have demonstrated their appreciation of art and good music — which are gifts from the heavens, and that, as they lift the spirit, contribute to spreading good. This is per se already a reason for all of us to be excited," Bocelli, 64, tells PEOPLE.

"As for my performance, they have indeed specifically requested a song that is very dear to me as well: 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' a touching, intense and evocative score, a true tribute to solidarity," he says.

Andrea Bocelli. Luca Rossetti

The song originally comes from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel. It has been covered by artists like Elvis Presley as a gospel song and Barbra Streisand, who performed it at the 2001 Emmy Awards during an emotional segment in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" is also a beloved tune in England, having been adopted by the Liverpool Football Club as their official anthem. Bocelli has often performed the song as an operatic ballad.

At Sunday's concert, Bocelli revealed that "You'll Never Walk Alone" will be performed as a duet with Bryn Terfel, a fellow opera singer who hails from Wales, and whom he called "an exceptional colleague and longtime friend."

Andrea Bocelli. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bocelli has performed in front of the royal family on numerous occasions, including at the Platinum Party at the Palace in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But one appearance — at a 2016 Windsor Castle event held in honor of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday — included a slight mishap.

"I remember, among other things, a funny little episode: Wanting to focus on my performance and get away from the confusion, I began to walk down a corridor that was quieter than the others," the Italian tenor tells PEOPLE. "I was meandering in the magnificent spaces of the royal residence until the castle staff alerted me, very kindly, that I could walk no further. Otherwise, I would be entering the Queen's private apartments!"

Bocelli says he's looking forward to performing again at the royal residence.

"What excites me is to return to an iconic location, where the winds of history blow on every stone, and to offer my humble contribution to the soundtrack of an event in the spotlight of the world," he shares.

Windsor Castle. Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty

Also performing at Sunday's concert are Katy Perry, members of the British pop group Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, pianist Lang Lang and more.

"The line-up is truly impressive. The event has all of the ingredients for a qualitatively phenomenal mix of historic proportions," said Bocelli, who added that he's looking forward to reuniting with friends at the show.

"When considering the pleasure of meeting old friends, we have a combination of both the artistic/professional dimension and the simple, pure joy of being able to hug dear friends, with whom I shared parts of my professional journey throughout my career," he said.

"Music creates strong ties; it creates empathy that stands the test of time. But our work always takes us traveling all over the world, so having the opportunity to meet up again, on such a festive and cheerful occasion, heightens the joy exponentially. I am referring to the already mentioned Bryn Terfel, to Lionel Richie, to Lang Lang. But the list could go on and on!"

Andrea Bocelli. Luca Rossetti

Bocelli shares he's honored to take the stage on Sunday, given the Coronation Concert's place in history.

"To be called again for such an important event — both historically and artistically — is a great privilege and a testament to our relationship of esteem and fondness," he tells PEOPLE of his connection to King Charles and Queen Camilla. "Of course, my reaction was a joyful, immediate, resounding 'Yes.' "

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Free tickets to the Coronation Choir were made available to the public via national ballot, and the concert will also be attended by volunteers from some of the King and Queen Consort's charity affiliations. Synchronized with the show, "Lighting up the Nation" will see iconic locations across the U.K. illuminated with projections, lasers and drone displays.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations continue on Monday, May 8, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared a bank holiday. U.K. citizens are invited to participate in the Big Help Out, a volunteering initiative, and give their time to good causes.