Amy Schumer Jokes About Stepping Down from 'Royal Duties' After Meghan and Harry's Bombshell Decision

Amy Schumer is taking a page out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s book!

On Wednesday, the I Feel Pretty star, 38, joked about following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s footsteps after the royals announced their decision to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family.”

Alongside a photo of her husband, Chris Fischer, pushing her on a beach wheelchair, Schumer wrote on Instagram, “Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties.”

“We appreciate your support,” she added in a nod to Harry and Megan’s statement earlier in the day.

This is not the first time that Schumer has drawn parallels between herself and the royal couple in jest.

Schumer previously made a crack about Meghan, 38, back when she and the Suits alum were both expecting their first child. In a 2018 video segment for InStyle titled “How to Not Give a S— What Anybody Thinks,” the comedienne jokingly called Meghan her “nemesis.”

Image zoom Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Amy Schumer/instagram

RELATED: Andy Cohen Invites Meghan Markle to Join RHOBH Following Her Announcement to Step Back as Senior Royal

“Why is she my nemesis?” Schumer asked in the cheeky video. “Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and I’m not letting her get away with that.”

Defending her point that everyone is a narcissist, Schumer went on to explain, “So maybe I’m feeling competitive, like, ‘Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she’s wearing high heels, and I already look 10 months pregnant and I’ve been wearing flats for the last four years.'”

Wrapping up her argument, Schumer quipped that nobody truly cares about her appearance as an expectant mother because people “really only care about themselves.”

Image zoom Amy Schumer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Amy Schumer Jokes About Meghan and Harry Marrying in Front of World: ‘Can You Imagine a Worse Wedding?’

Ahead of her pregnancy announcement, Schumer also alluded to the exciting news on her own Instagram feed by using a photo of Harry, 35, and Markle.

After confirming her baby news, the actress shared a topless photo of herself from the back to her Instagram Story, showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open as a result of morning sickness.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the caption of the picture, adding, “MILF alert.”

When Schumer welcomed her son Gene last May, she referred to the newborn as the “royal baby” in a birth announcement shared on Instagram. The caption was a clear nod to Harry and Meghan, who welcomed their first child — also a baby boy — hours later.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Schumer’s joke Wednesday came after Meghan and Harry shared their bombshell decision to “carve out a progressive new role” on their joint Instagram account this week, explaining that they intend to “become financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the royal couple wrote.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Every Question About Bombshell Announcement — See Them All!

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” their statement continued.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” the royal couple concluded. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”