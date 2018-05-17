Amy Schumer Jokes About Meghan and Harry Marrying in Front of World: 'Can You Imagine a Worse Wedding?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s upcoming nuptials might not be the fairy tale wedding comedian Amy Schumer would want.

On Thursday, the I Feel Pretty star appeared on Sydney’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show where she joked about the downside of tying the knot while the whole world is watching.

“I think it’s so funny. I mean, this poor girl,” Schumer, 36, teased. “Your wedding, everyone says, ‘It’s your day,’ right? ‘You’re the bride, it’s your day.’ [Meghan’s] like, ‘No it’s not!’ ”

“She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries you’ve never met before, it’s so much pressure,” Schumer added. “Can you imagine having a worse wedding? That would suck!”

Held at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, Meghan and Harry will wed in front of roughly 600 guests — and the entire world! — but those dignitaries Schumer joked about won’t be there, as Kensington Palace has said that an official list of political leaders (both U.K. and international) are not required for the pair.

Amy Schumer and Meghan Markle Getty (2)

Instead, most in attendance will have a direct connection to the bride or groom. that includes Harry’s brother (and best man) Prince William; sister-in-law Kate Middleton; father Prince Charles; stepmom Camilla, Dutchess of Cornwall; grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip; close cousins like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice; and friends from Harry’s military service will also be on hand, as well as longtime close friends like Tom Inskip and Guy Pelly.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will be attending, as well as a handful of her closest friends like actress Priyanka Chopra.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her father, Thomas, won’t be there as he remained hospitalized after successfully completing heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said in a statement Thursday. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Schumer knows a thing or two about weddings having walked down the aisle in February to marry husband Chris Fischer.

In fact, having just said her own “I dos,” Schumer couldn’t help compare her wedding to Meghan’s — yet again joking about the royal wedding.

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer Amy Schumer/Instagram

“Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there,” Schumer said of Meghan. “My friends were all high and drunk at my wedding!”

“Everyone there, it’s like a parade. It’s like the Westminster Dog Show. It’s all pomp and circumstance.”

Schumer and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13.

The star-studded wedding — which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David — came just three months after Schumer and Fischer, 38 were first photographed together.