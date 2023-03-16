Princess Diana's Niece Amelia Spencer Posts Photo with Future Husband Ahead of Wedding: 'Not Long Now'

Lady Amelia Spencer announced her engagement to longtime partner Greg Mallet in July 2020

Published on March 16, 2023 01:12 PM
Photo: Greg Mallett Instagram

Princess Diana's niece is gearing up for her walk down the aisle.

On Thursday, Lady Amelia Spencer and her fiancé, Greg Mallet, shared a joint Instagram post, alluding that their wedding is on the horizon.

"Not long now…" the couple captioned the scenic snap. In the image, Amelia, 30, lovingly held a hand to her husband-to-be's face as they posed closed against the backdrop of a beautiful mountain range.

After 11 years of dating, Amelia and Greg announced their engagement in July 2020.

"Best day of my life ❤️ I can't wait to spend forever with you @gregmallett I couldn't love you more," the model wrote of an Instagram photo of her and Greg kissing, her new diamond ring on display.

Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Shares Scenic Photo with Fiance Ahead of Wedding: ‘Not Long Now’
Greg Mallett Instagram

Amelia is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken. Charles, 58, also celebrated the engagement news on social media, sweetly revealing that Greg asked for him for Amelia's hand in marriage.

"So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg. It's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together," he tweeted at the time. "I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

The most magical day - witnessing my beautiful sister marry the love of her life
Amelia Spencer Instagram

In November 2022, Greg seemed to tease that the wedding was set for March 2023.

"I did a thing for you. 4 months until I marry the love of my life!" the fitness pro captioned an Instagram tribute video of photos of Lady Amelia modeling and attending events.

"Ahhhhhh this is so special! I love you with all my heart angel 🤗❤️ I can't wait for ♾️ with you 🤩🤩," Amelia commented below.

According to Tatler, the couple met as students at the University of Cape Town. The magazine speculated that the two might tie the knot in South Africa, where Lady Amelia and her three siblings — elder sister Kitty, twin sister Eliza and younger brother Louis — grew up.

Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer attend the launch of 818 Tequila in the UAE hosted by Kendall Jenner
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In July 2021, Kitty made headlines with her own glamorous wedding when she married millionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis. The couple tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Frascati, Italy, where the bride wore five gorgeous wedding weekend looks, including an intricate, Victorian-inspired Dolce and Gabbana gown with a high neck, puff sleeves and a sweeping train.

"The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle," Kitty wrote in an Instagram tribute, referencing Louis and Samuel Aitken.

"Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known," she continued, sprinkling heart emojis. "It still feels like a dream."

