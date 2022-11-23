Amanda Gorman Poses with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Appearing on 'Archetypes' Podcast

Amanda Gorman documented her meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 24-year-old poet posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday where she posed arm-in-arm with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where we discussed the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me! 💛" Gorman captioned the smiling snap taken outdoors.

The former National Youth Poet Laureate was a surprise guest at the close of Meghan's latest Archetypes podcast episode, which hit Spotify on Tuesday. Meghan welcomed actress and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriquez and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell for a conversation titled "Beyond the Archetype: Human Being" to discuss sexuality, identity and femininity.

Candace Bushnell, MJ Rodriguez. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, David M. Benett/Getty

In reflection, Meghan said, "I find it so inspiring to listen to women who are clear on who they are, unwavering, not waffling, confident, in spite of whatever barriers they may have seen in the foreground. And as I thought about closing this episode and how I could just bottle up that feeling, that inspiring feeling of liberation when you shed all those fears of judgment and you sit in your authenticity. When you allow yourself to be human and to be." Then, she introduced Gorman and the "powerful" poem she wrote.

"There is a movement brewing. We are the storm, the very form of change. The way forward isn't a road we take but a road we make," Gorman said. "Forged forth by a future that is female. We will not fail, we will not sway/For where there's will, there's woman/And where there's woman, there is forever a way."

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden. Rob Carr/Getty

Meghan seemed to be struck by one line in particular and thanked the poet, who famously read at President Joe Biden's inauguration, for coming on.

"It's so good! I mean, did you guys hear that? 'And where there's women, there is forever a way.' Truer words have never been spoken," she said. "Thank you Ms. Amanda Gorman."

According to its Spotify profile page, the most recent Archetypes episode is the show's penultimate. The next and final Archetypes episode is expected to hit the streamer next Tuesday.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry, 38, first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Previous guests have included Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae and Jameela Jamil for conversations on ambition, race, mental health and more.