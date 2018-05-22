How To Create Amal Clooney's Royal Wedding Hairstyle, Straight from Her Pro

Meghan Markle‘s “messy” bun wasn’t the only hairstyle that had onlookers turning heads at the royal wedding.

Amal Clooney made an unforgettable entrance alongside husband George wearing a gorgeous yellow Stella McCartney midi dress and matching veiled fascinator. She paired the ensemble with a soft berry lip color (courtesy of makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury) and loose waves created by hairdresser Miguel Martin Perez, who is sharing details of their pre-wedding glam session with PEOPLE.

“We had a super early start – we were there [at] 7am!” freelance stylist Perez tells PEOPLE, adding that upon his arrival, Amal was “relaxed, and really excited to go to her friend’s wedding.”

Working alongside Tilbury, Perez said the decision for Amal to wear her hair down was actually a last minute one. “Originally we had thought of wearing her hair up. But once we put it all together with her dress, I just loved the look of her hair down.”

The Spanish-born hairstylist, who has been cutting, coloring and creating looks for Amal for almost four years (just after the Clooneys’ spectacular Italian wedding in 2014) says this style took less than one hour to put together.

As one would expect, Amal has “amazing hair,” he shares. “It is quite curly and very thick, which gives me a lot of control.”

Using hair care brand Hair Rituel by Sisley, Perez prepped Amal’s hair with its Revitalizing Smoothing Shampoo, followed by its Regenerating Hair Mask, which he let sink in for 10 minutes. Then the London-based pro pulled out his magic potion — the brand’s Precious Hair Care Oil — which he says he always uses on Amal.

“It is such an amazing oil because [you can] use it before heat styling to protect the hair, or after for glossiness,” he says.

Next, he “created soft waves with a hair brush, and pinned one side up a little,” recalls Perez, who added that the look had a “modern 1920’s vibe.”

For the evening party at Frogmore House, also in Windsor, Amal went for a more tousled, 1960’s-inspired style. “It was a little bit Brigitte Bardot — half-up, half-down — with very soft waves,” explains Perez. “We removed some of the curls by brushing the hair to give it a softer texture.”

Says the pro of the once-in-a-lifetime experience: “I love working with Amal, she is very easy to work with. And of course, I’m so proud that my work has now been seen all over the world.”