All the Best Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Visit to New York City
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to the U.N., where Harry gave a speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled from their California home to New York City for a special address to the United Nations on Monday.
The couple held hands as they entered the building, Meghan wearing a black ensemble by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!) and her pinky ring promoting women empowerment with her hair tied back in a ponytail.
During the special assembly, Harry gave an address in honor of Nelson Mandela Day.
After New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke, Prince Harry headed to the microphone to address the assembly.
"Those of us not fortunate to know Mandela well have come to understand the man through his legacy, the letters he wrote alone in his prison cell, the speeches he delivered to his people and those incredible shirts that he sported," Harry sad.
Later in the day, Meghan was spotted out to lunch with her friend and activist Gloria Steinem. The couple also went out to dinner at Locanda Verde in lower Manhattan.