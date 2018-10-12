All the Amazing Details About Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Perfect Wedding Outfits

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were picture-perfect wedding attendants on Friday — and once again, the royal siblings wore bespoke outfits by the London-based label Amaia.

“I feel very proud, honored and privileged to have been chosen for such a beautiful and unique occasion,” the brand’s founder and designer, Amaia Arrieta, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The outfits — ivory dresses in crepe with frill detailing for the girls and shirts with midnight blue piping and matching velvet blue trousers for the boys — featured cummerbunds and sashes in a colorful print inspired by the work of abstract American artist Mark Bradford. Bradford’s work was also chosen by Eugenie to feature in the Order of the Service distributed to wedding guests.

Mark Bradford artwork featured in Princess Eugenie's wedding order of service. The Royal Palace

George seemed to be enjoying the happy occasion, as he was seen giggling with his cousins Savannah and Isla Philips, both also bridesmaids inside St. George’s Chapel, while Charlotte once again perfected her over-the-shoulder wave to the crowds outside the church.

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While the boys wore head-to-toe Amaia, the girls —including royal cousins Mia Tindall and Maud Windsor and singer Robbie Williams’s daughter Theodora — wore the Sienna shoe in white by Papouelli.

Press Association via AP Images

“We were delighted that the bridesmaids were wearing Papouelli today at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank,” cofounder of the brand Nicole Robinson tells PEOPLE.

This marks the marks the fourth time George and Charlotte have been chosen to be part of the bridal party for friends and family. They also had starring roles at the weddings of Pippa Middleton, Prince Harry and most recently Kate’s friend Sophie Carter.