The King's Real Estate: All About King Charles III's Homes Across the U.K.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, King Charles III has officially become the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

With royalty comes real estate, and King Charles is no stranger to an impressive portfolio of properties all over England, Scotland and Wales. Both inherited and purchased, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, who is now Queen Consort, had a total of six estates of their own — and that's before he adds Queen Elizabeth's homes as well, including her favorite, Balmoral, where she died.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Following his accession to the throne, King Charles inherited Buckingham Palace, the most famous royal residence in the United Kingdom, however, he won't immediately live there. As stated below, his main home is Clarence House.

The 775-room palace has served as the official London residence and administrative headquarters of the U.K. royals since 1837. It's also where the sovereign holds weekly meetings with the prime minister, according to the royals' official website.

Clarence House

Tim Graham Photo Library/getty

Clarence House is located beside St. James's Palace in London and is the official residence of the former Prince of Wales.

Construction of the property was completed in 1827 and the house underwent major renovations from 2002 to 2003. It doubles as an office space for the Prince of Wales's household, and its primary rooms are used "for receptions and other official entertaining and to receive official visitors to the UK," according to the official website.

The house is open to visitors every year during the month of August.

Highgrove House

Neil Bennett/Mirrorpix/Getty

Two and a half hours outside of London is the King and Queen Consort's "family home" in Gloucestershire, England, known as Highgrove House.

As stated on the official website, King Charles "chose to live in Gloucestershire because of its easy access to London, Wales and other parts of Britain." The property was purchased in 1980 and is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Featuring a colorful garden and lush surrounding farmland, the estate also includes the impressive Orchard Room built out of Cotswold stone in support of the local architecture. King Charles would often hold briefings and receptions at Highgrove House.

Birkhall

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty

Another private residence of King Charles is located on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday, resides on the same property.

The royal couple enjoy spending their summers at the residence and getting involved in the local community. Some of their favorite activities include "fishing and walking in the Scottish countryside," according to the website.

The King and Queen Consort also spent their honeymoon at the property, according to the BBC..

Llwynywermod

Chris Jackson/Getty

Llwynywermod is the King's Welsh property located in proximity to the village of Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire. The residence is used whenever the royal couple travel to Wales and during their annual summer tour.

After the property was purchased in 2006, renovations were done to include locally sourced textiles and materials from within Wales. The compound includes three cottages and a barn in addition to the main house, according to House & Garden. The surrounding farmland is also home to many sheep.

Dumfries House

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Located in Ayrshire, Scotland, is Dumfries House, which the King purchased in 2007 in an effort to restore and improve the historic property after it was put up for sale.

In reference to the King's renovations. the estate's website notes, "the transformation of Dumfries House has brought many employment opportunities to the local area, which was greatly affected by the demise of the coal mining industry, and stands as a prime example of heritage-led regeneration."

Although the property belongs to the King, it is mainly a tourist attraction where visitors can tour the grounds and even stay overnight at the Dumfries House Lodge.

The Castle of Mey

Robert Plattner/getty

Finally, nestled on the northern coast of Scotland in Caithness lies the Castle of Mey, a property that King Charles inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, after her death in 2002. King Charles serves as President of the castle and "visits at least once each year, renting the castle for a few days each August," states the official website.

The historic estate also features a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast, known as the Granary Lodge, where visitors can even catch a glimpse of the northern lights when conditions are right.