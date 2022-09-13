The King's Real Estate: All About King Charles III's Homes Across the U.K.

The new King owns properties throughout England, Scotland and Wales

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

Published on September 13, 2022 11:12 AM
LLANDOVERY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose for a photograph outside their welsh property Llwynywermod before a drinks reception on June 22, 2009 in Llandovery, United Kingdom. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales are on their annual 'Wales Week' visit to the region and will be staying at the recently refurbished property. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, King Charles III has officially become the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

With royalty comes real estate, and King Charles is no stranger to an impressive portfolio of properties all over England, Scotland and Wales. Both inherited and purchased, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, who is now Queen Consort, had a total of six estates of their own — and that's before he adds Queen Elizabeth's homes as well, including her favorite, Balmoral, where she died.

Buckingham Palace

The Royal Standard flies above Buckingham Palace, London, as <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II returned to central London despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Buckingham Palace. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Following his accession to the throne, King Charles inherited Buckingham Palace, the most famous royal residence in the United Kingdom, however, he won't immediately live there. As stated below, his main home is Clarence House.

The 775-room palace has served as the official London residence and administrative headquarters of the U.K. royals since 1837. It's also where the sovereign holds weekly meetings with the prime minister, according to the royals' official website.

Clarence House

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Clarence House, London.circa 1990s (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Tim Graham Photo Library/getty

Clarence House is located beside St. James's Palace in London and is the official residence of the former Prince of Wales.

Construction of the property was completed in 1827 and the house underwent major renovations from 2002 to 2003. It doubles as an office space for the Prince of Wales's household, and its primary rooms are used "for receptions and other official entertaining and to receive official visitors to the UK," according to the official website.

The house is open to visitors every year during the month of August.

Highgrove House

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, is interviewed by members of the welsh press, regrading the upcoming 25th anniversary of his Investiture of the Prince of Wales (01/07/1969), pictured at his private residence of Highgrove House, Doughton, Gloucestershire, Thursday 16th June 1994. (Photo by Neil Bennett/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Neil Bennett/Mirrorpix/Getty

Two and a half hours outside of London is the King and Queen Consort's "family home" in Gloucestershire, England, known as Highgrove House.

As stated on the official website, King Charles "chose to live in Gloucestershire because of its easy access to London, Wales and other parts of Britain." The property was purchased in 1980 and is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Featuring a colorful garden and lush surrounding farmland, the estate also includes the impressive Orchard Room built out of Cotswold stone in support of the local architecture. King Charles would often hold briefings and receptions at Highgrove House.

Birkhall

Birkhall, a royal residence on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, 18th May 1961. It was built in 1715 and bought by Queen Victoria in 1849, for the young Prince of Wales. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty

Another private residence of King Charles is located on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday, resides on the same property.

The royal couple enjoy spending their summers at the residence and getting involved in the local community. Some of their favorite activities include "fishing and walking in the Scottish countryside," according to the website.

The King and Queen Consort also spent their honeymoon at the property, according to the BBC..

Llwynywermod

LLANDOVERY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales pose for a photograph outside their welsh property Llwynywermod before a drinks reception on June 22, 2009 in Llandovery, United Kingdom. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales are on their annual 'Wales Week' visit to the region and will be staying at the recently refurbished property. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

Llwynywermod is the King's Welsh property located in proximity to the village of Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire. The residence is used whenever the royal couple travel to Wales and during their annual summer tour.

After the property was purchased in 2006, renovations were done to include locally sourced textiles and materials from within Wales. The compound includes three cottages and a barn in addition to the main house, according to House & Garden. The surrounding farmland is also home to many sheep.

Dumfries House

CUMNOCK, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 03: The garden spreads out in front of Dumfries House, one of Robert and John Adam's important Georgian masterpieces, June 3, 2008 in Cumnock, Scotland. Dumfries House will open its doors to the public on June 6 for the first time in 250 years. The former home of the Marquises of Bute, designed by architect William Adam in 1760, was saved for the nation at the eleventh hour by a consortium of organisations and individuals brought together by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, The Duke of Rothesay. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Located in Ayrshire, Scotland, is Dumfries House, which the King purchased in 2007 in an effort to restore and improve the historic property after it was put up for sale.

In reference to the King's renovations. the estate's website notes, "the transformation of Dumfries House has brought many employment opportunities to the local area, which was greatly affected by the demise of the coal mining industry, and stands as a prime example of heritage-led regeneration."

Although the property belongs to the King, it is mainly a tourist attraction where visitors can tour the grounds and even stay overnight at the Dumfries House Lodge.

The Castle of Mey

United Kingdom, Scotland, Highland, Thurso, View of Mey Castle, Castle Mey, near John o 'Groats, Queen Mother's Home in Caithness. (Photo by: Robert Plattner/Oneworld Picture/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Robert Plattner/getty

Finally, nestled on the northern coast of Scotland in Caithness lies the Castle of Mey, a property that King Charles inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, after her death in 2002. King Charles serves as President of the castle and "visits at least once each year, renting the castle for a few days each August," states the official website.

The historic estate also features a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast, known as the Granary Lodge, where visitors can even catch a glimpse of the northern lights when conditions are right.

