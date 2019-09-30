All About the Meaningful Necklace Meghan Markle Spotted on Someone at an Event and Had to Have!

Meghan Markle debuted a new necklace on her tour of Africa — and she’s already worn it twice!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out at her first royal tour engagement in Cape Town’s Nyanga township with Prince Harry on Sept. 23 wearing a black-and-white print maxi wrap dress by Mayamiko (a fair trade brand from Malawi, where Harry is currently visiting!) with black Castañer wedges for the outing. She accessorized her look with a pair of studs featuring a single diamond and turquoise marquise cut stone and a matching turquoise marquise ring by Jennifer Meyer — and a new necklace.

The Altan necklace by Alemdara, which retails for $550, features a delicate diamond pave mini hand of Hamsa and small blue evil eye on an 18 carat yellow gold chain.

It is believed that Meghan, 38, spotted the accessory on someone at an event she was attending a few months ago and loved it so much that she bought one herself.

“We are thrilled that the Duchess of Sussex has chosen to wear one of our necklaces, but we do not comment on individual customers,” Alemdara said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Alemdara.com

Image zoom Meghan Markle Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal mom loves the necklace so much that she wore it again the following day when she and Prince Harry visited the Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, then attended a Heritage Day celebration in Bo Kaap, where they also had tea with local residents.

For that outing, Meghan wore the necklace with an olive green maxi dress made of recycled tissue nylon by STAUD. She added a cream-colored headscarf for the mosque visit.

RELATED: All About Meghan Markle’s ‘Subtle, Relatable and Timeless’ Jewelry Style on Tour in South Africa

Image zoom Meghan Markle Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (2)

The Duchess of Sussex already has a Hamsa ring which she wore in December during her solo visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity.

The gold ring by Turkish brand Kismet by Milka ($300) featured the outline of a hand containing an eye with a blue sapphire, a symbol that is said to bring the wearer good fortune, happiness and health.

In Jewish and Islamic culture, the Hamsa — depicting an open right palm — is thought by some to ward off the “evil eye,” an ancient belief centered on a “curse” that is cast upon an unsuspecting person by someone who wishes them harm.

Other believe the evil eye reflects a malevolent gaze back upon those who wish harm upon others.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Paul Edwards/PA Images

Whether it’s a local find, a nod to Princess Diana or simply wearing her favorite gemstone (turquoise!), Meghan’s jewelry style during her royal tour of Africa has been the epitome of understated chic.

“Meghan’s jewelry style has been subtle, relatable and timeless,” Lisette Polny, founder of Zofia Day jewelry, tells PEOPLE, adding: “I think she is staying true to who she is and showing the world it’s about poise and presence, rather than over-accessorizing or boldly making a statement.”