Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know

She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom.

Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.

Those nine children were a boon to the monarchy, as Victoria and Albert's family was appealing to the public. As Goodwin said, "Victoria and Albert made [the monarchy] respectable and popular — it had been neither of those things before they came to the throne. They had children, they were public servants — they were a model of bourgeois virtue, role models."

Victoria was a dedicated mother, and she even walked two of her daughters down the aisle following Prince Albert's death.

Here is everything to know about Queen Victoria's nine children.

Victoria, Princess Royal

The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

Princess Victoria was born in November 1840 and was the eldest child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. At the time, the law stated that the oldest son would become monarch before any sister, even if she was born first.

Victoria and Albert were hands-on with their daughter, who the family called Vicky, and made sure she learned several languages as a child.

Princess Victoria wed Prince Frederick William of Prussia, who was nine years her senior, in January 1858 in England. Frederick later acceded to the throne of Prussia following the death of his uncle, King Frederick William IV, who had no children.

The Princess Royal gave birth to her oldest son, the future German Emperor Wilhelm II, in January 1859. The child suffered from nerve damage that left one of his arms smaller than the other.

After being diagnosed with inoperable breast cancer, Princess Victoria died in August 1901.

King Edward VII

Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Victoria's eldest son, Edward VII, served as his mother's heir apparent for 60 years before acceding to the throne. He grew up under the strict rules of his mother and his father who wanted to ensure he would be capable of leading the Crown.

Victoria and Edward had a testy relationship at times; Albert died two weeks after he was sent to speak to Edward about a relationship the latter had with an actress, and Queen Victoria held her son partially responsible for his father's passing.

Edward VII married Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1863 and had six children with her, five of whom survived to adulthood. Edward also pursued relationships outside his marriage, most famously with his mistress American actress Lillie Langtry.

He became King after Victoria died in January 1901. King Edward is credited with bringing life back to a monarchy, which had suffered following Albert's death 40 years prior.

Princess Alice of the United Kingdom

Spencer Arnold Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty

The second daughter of Victoria and Albert, Princess Alice joined the family in April 1843.

She married Louis, the Grand Duke of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1862. The two had seven children — and she would later become the great-grandmother to Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband. Princess Alice was known for her commitment to philanthropic work, and she eventually became interested in nursing — and met and befriended Florence Nightingale.

Unfortunately, many of Alice's children contracted diphtheria and the Princess eventually caught the disease as well. She died on Dec. 14, 1878, the 17th anniversary of her father's death.

Alfred, Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

Prince Alfred arrived in August 1844. He joined the Navy in 1858, where he served for several years. After King Otto of Greece abdicated the throne in 1862, Prince Alfred was asked to accede to the Greek throne, a move that Queen Victoria was reportedly against.

In 1868, an Irishman named Henry James O'Farrell attempted to assassinate Prince Albert in Australia.

A few years later, Alfred married Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna, the daughter of the Russian emperor, in 1874 in St. Petersburg, though the couple would live in England. The pair welcomed several children together until Alfred's death in July 1900.

Princess Helena of the United Kingdom

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group

Queen Victoria's fifth-born child and third daughter, Princess Helena was born in 1846 and was nicknamed Lenchen.

Helena married Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein, who was 15 years older than her, in 1866. The two had five children together. In 1916, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and were the first of Queen Victoria's children to do so, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Princess Helena died in 1923.

Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll

Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert welcomed their daughter Princess Louise in March 1848. Louise was described as a charming baby. Lady Augusta Bruce, one of the Queen's ladies, said she was "the delicious baby … a delight and beautiful creature."

Louise was artistic by nature, and she eventually attended classes at The National Art Training School and became the first member of the royal family to work as a public artist. She designed a full-size statue of her mother outside Kensington Palace as well as a memorial sculpture for the Boer War in St. Paul's Cathedral.

She married John Campbell, Marquis of Lorne, in March 1871, and the couple later spent time in Canada.

Princess Louise died in 1939, 25 years after her husband's death.

Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn

Print Collector/Getty

Prince Arthur was born in May 1850. He was said to be interested in the military from early on in his life, ultimately joining its ranks in 1866 when he enrolled at the Royal Military College. This was the beginning of a long career in the army, and the Prince served in South Africa, Canada, Ireland, Egypt and India.

He married Princess Louise Margaret of Prussia in March 1879, and the couple welcomed three children. Arthur was later appointed Governor General of Canada and died in January 1942.

Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany

Hulton Archive/Getty

Prince Leopold was born in April 1853, and he was named after King Leopold I of Belgium. Leopold was diagnosed with hemophilia a few years after his birth, having inherited the condition from Victoria's side of the family.

Leopold eventually married Princess Helene Friederike in 1882. They had two children together, although Leopold died in France before the birth of his second child in 1884.

Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom

The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

Princess Beatrice was the youngest child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Unlike the rest of her siblings, she and her mother spent several years together following Albert's death and Beatrice was largely regarded as her mother's favorite.

Queen Victoria was opposed to Beatrice marrying at all, even ignoring news that her daughter planned to wed for months after it was announced. She eventually allowed Beatrice to marry Prince Henry of Battenberg as long as the two promised to continue to live with her.

Beatrice and Henry had four children together. After Henry died in 1896, Beatrice continued to live with her mother until Victoria's death. From that point, Beatrice moved to Carisbrooke Castle, where she opened a memorial to her husband. Beatrice died in 1944 and was buried next to her husband.