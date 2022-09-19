All About Queen Elizabeth's Hearse, Which She Helped Design

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is making a final journey to her final resting place, a burial site at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle, in a custom vehicle the late monarch helped design for the occasion.

The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover sought input from the Queen before her death to come up with the design of the State Hearse. It was then used to transport the monarch to Buckingham Palace last Tuesday after her coffin was flown into RAF Northolt from Scotland, where she "peacefully" died at her beloved residence Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8.

On Monday, the hearse again carried her coffin from Wellington Arch in London to Windsor. Once it reaches the estate grounds, the hearse will slow to join a procession with members of the royal family and travel via the Long Walk to St. George's Chapel for the committal service.

The vehicle was designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of the Queen's oak coffin.

The hearse features the Queen's personal Royal Cypher and is finished in Royal Claret, the same color as the official royal and state vehicles kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and used by Members of the Royal Family on official duties.

BBC America

BBC America

In the days immediately after her death, the Queen's coffin traveled in the State Hearse from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked behind the hearse on the mile-long journey as respectful crowds looked on.

Her coffin was then moved to London's Westminster Hall, where thousands of mourners waited in line for hours to pay respects to the Queen during a lying-in-state over the last week. Early Monday morning, the coffin was taken by gun carriage to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

When the coffin emerged, it was draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre as well as a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles. The wreath included flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Charles' country home of Highgrove House. Rosemary was included for remembrance as well as myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage, which was cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947.

During the service, the royal family was joined by about 2,000 diplomats and dignitaries from around the world who gathered in London to honor the longest-reigning monarch in the U.K.'s history.

Queen Elizabeth 's funeral. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

The Queen will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel area of St. George's Chapel surrounded by family members: father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

The Queen will be placed next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Prince Philip 's custom Land Rover hearse. Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though Philip's funeral arrangements were scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several of his personal wishes were implemented — including his desire for his coffin to be carried in another special vehicle, a Land Rover that was "designed and custom-made to the duke's specification," Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Based on a Land Rover Defender TD 130, the vehicle was modified with an open-top rear section. It was also painted dark bronze-green (per the duke's instructions), which is the same color the British military uses for many of its Land Rovers.