All About Princess Eugenie's Son (and Baby on the Way!)

Princess Eugenie may be royal, but she's a mom first.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter shares 2-year-old son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal parents also have another baby on the way, who is expected to arrive in summer 2023.

Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, married Jack on Oct. 12, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The two fell in "love at first sight" while meeting on a 2010 ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland.

While the princess typically keeps her children private, she has shared sweet photos on her Instagram, and she's been open about how she hopes her son August takes after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years," Eugenie wrote in The Spectator magazine in June 2022. "I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."

From future activism to first royal appearances, here's everything to know about Princess Eugenie's kids.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 2

August Brooksbank. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The couple's son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank — affectionately nicknamed Augie — was born on Feb. 9, 2021, at London's Portland Hospital.

Eugenie and Jack introduced August to the world on Feb. 20, 2021, in a series of photos taken outside by their midwife. Currently, he is 12th in the line of succession to the British throne.

August's middle name, Philip, is a tribute to Eugenie's grandfather and Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip. But that's not the only royal nod in his moniker.

"On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy," Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Story after August's debut. "He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

August's first name honors Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. The middle name Hawke comes from a 5x grandfather on Jack's side, Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

The boy was christened alongside second cousin Lucas Tindall on Nov. 21, 2021, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. The event was attended by the Queen herself despite an October hospitalization.

Princess Eugenie Instagram

Though Eugenie typically keeps details about August private, she revealed on his 2nd birthday that she wants her "angel" to "keep dancing and smiling."

Despite his young age, August has already begun life as a royal. He watched 2022's Trooping the Colour event with his family, and made his royal debut days later for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, showing off his royal wave in a tiny Union Jack sweater.

Plus, mom Eugenie, who's patron to a number of charitable organizations, is already hoping he'll follow in her footsteps. In a January 2023 interview with Reuters, the princess shared that she's passionate about teaching her son about climate change.

"My son's going to be an activist from 2 years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them," she said. "Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

Princess Eugenie's Baby on the Way

Princess Eugenie Instagram

In a Jan. 24, 2023 statement released by Buckingham Palace, Jack and Eugenie announced some special news: There'll be another royal baby running around soon!

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said at the time. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

On the same day, Eugenie announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a sweet snap taken by Jack. In the picture, son August hugged his mother and buried his face into her stomach.

Eugenie captioned the post, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Mom Sarah Ferguson shared in the family's happiness, commenting, "Granny heaven ❤️." Her second child will be 13th in the line of succession to the throne, after big brother August. The baby will also be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 13th great-grandchild, the first born after her death on Sept. 8, 2022.