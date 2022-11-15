The Princess Diana Beanie Baby: How Much It's Worth and Where to Find One

It's been 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash, but her spirit lives on. While there are many incredible legacies the People's Princess left behind — from her charitable work to the two sons she shared with King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry — there's one that's particularly near and dear to '90s kids: the Princess Diana Beanie Baby.

Here's everything to know about the commemorative toy, including how much it's worth today and where to find one.

What Is the Princess Diana Beanie Baby?

PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP

The Princess Diana Beanie Baby is a special edition commemorative plush toy that was released by Ty Inc. just months after Diana's death. The purple bear, which features a white rose on the chest, originally sold in December 1997 for roughly $5 to $7 each, with proceeds going to benefit the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund.

In addition to marking a moment in history, the bear was highly sought after due to its scarcity, as the first shipments were reportedly limited to just 12 per licensed retailer. "In 1997, it was the toy to get," says Lori Verderame, an antiques appraiser with more than 20 years in the business who evaluates roughly 200,000 items per year — thousands of which just so happen to be Beanie Babies.

"It's particularly interesting, not only because of the anniversary of Diana's death, [but because they were] beloved collectible toys of folks who are coming of age: late 20s to early 40s," she tells PEOPLE.

How Much Is the Princess Diana Beanie Baby Worth?

AP Photo/John Hayes

The value of the bear depends on several variables. "They're all different," Verderame explains. "Every single one of them has a nuance that would make them different."

The smallest detail can affect the toy's value, from the stuffing — the initial batch was reportedly made with PVC pellets, while later versions were made with polyethylene pellets — to subtleties in the eyes, nose or mouth. Even its country of origin can determine the value of the bear. "There's a very long laundry list," Verderame says, noting that one devaluing factor can be compensated for by a positive one. "It's kind of like a big algebra problem," she says. "The collectors made it this complex."

The Princess Diana plush is also far less rare than they once were; the company ultimately increased its production in the face of high demand. Verderame says she comes across hundreds of Princess Diana Beanie Babies every week and believes that "millions" were made.

A quick scroll through eBay clears up very little: Sellers list seemingly identical copies of the plush toy for asking prices from a mere $45 to around $1 million. Verderame says a mint-condition plush could certainly be worth your while. "Some could be worth into the thousands," she says. "I've seen many of them that are more than thousands of dollars. Five figures, easily."

Even a knockoff could hold some value. "There are many of those as well," Verderame shares. "A lot of the fakes are good…You can search for them and find very valuable ones."

Collectors should note that the toy's value today isn't the same value the plush will hold in a month, in a week or even tomorrow. Verderame says the Beanie Babie experienced a surge in valuableness in August 2022 tied to the anniversary of Diana's death, but adds that the value will soon change again.

Verderame says these toys increase in value over time, depending on their condition and what milestones the royal family is celebrating.

Where to Find the Princess Diana Beanie Baby

Suzanne Hubbard - PA Images/PA Images

Verderame suggests beginning the search for the perfect Princess Diana Beanie Baby online. "There are a lot of options on a site like eBay," she says. From there, she suggests having the item appraised before clicking "Buy it Now," — especially considering that a high price tag doesn't always equate to high value. "I can tell from a photo, I can tell from a video," Verderame assures. Just don't send a Beanie Baby to her in the mail. "We don't accept any objects," she cautions.

Buyers can do their own due diligence without an appraisal; Verderame says it's best to start with the tag. "Make sure the tag's attached," she says. "It's gotta be attached." Other telltale signs of a well-loved Beanie Baby include creases in the tags, discoloration, stains, missing parts and the way the beans have settled. (As Verderame explains on her blog, some Beanie Babies were understuffed, resulting in the bear's head falling to one side or appearing to have excess "skin" in the stomach area.)

And if a buyer spots a Princess Diana Beanie Baby — or even a group of them — in the wild? Verderame says, "It's a good idea if you see one at a yard sale to pick it up."