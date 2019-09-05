All About Princess Charlotte's New School Uniform (and First Day Hairdo!)

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Press Association via AP Images

Princess Charlotte had perfect marks when it came to her first day of school style.

The 4-year-old royal stepped out for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea on Thursday, joining big brother Prince George at the $23,000-per-year private school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace home. Charlotte made her uniform debut in the school’s summer style — a blue-and-white gingham patterned dress over a white blouse covered by a navy sweater wearing the school’s logo in red. She completed the look with white ankle socks and black shoes.

As the weather gets colder Princess Charlotte will switch from ankle socks to red tights with a navy dress over a red turtleneck, paired with her cardigan or jacket. (There’s an option to purchase waterproof trousers for “woodland adventure trips.”)

Thomas’s Battersea students also have a sports uniform for gym class — consisting of a shirt T-shirt paired with either navy sweatpants or shorts with a sweatshirt bearing the school’s name. Once students know their house, they can wear that color T-shirt for gym class. (Lawrence House is yellow, Becket House is blue, Hardy House is green and More House is red.)

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Prince George Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

For dance class, female pupils are required to wear their sports uniform with “pink ballet shoes and pink ballet socks.”

Princess Charlotte rocks a number of adorable hairstyles, and her first day of school was no exception. Mom Kate styled her daughter’s hair in a simple low ponytail accessorized by a small navy bow.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Kate Middleton invited the Queen Elizabeth to her “Back to Nature” garden in May, she wore her hair in a playful, braided, half-updo — seemingly inspired by the style worn by Charlotte during her visit to the garden the previous day.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in May Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace; SUZANNE PLUNKETT/REX

The little princess made another hair statement at Trooping the Colour in June, sporting two different styles.

Fans got their first glimpse of the day at Charlotte when she peeked out a Buckingham Palace window, catching a view of the gathering crowds with brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. In the shots, the princess is seen sporting her hair pulled back in a half-up ‘do complete with a blue bow on top of her head.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

However, Princess Charlotte‘s style had changed by the time the royal family emerged on the balcony to watch the flypast. She was now sporting two braids that met in the back and tied with the same bow.