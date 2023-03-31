Princess Beatrice's Daughter and Stepson: Everything to Know

Get to know the youngest members of Princess Beatrice's family: stepson Christopher and daughter Sienna

Published on March 31, 2023 04:41 PM
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England
Princess Beatrice is helping raise the next generation of royals.

The princess, who is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is mom to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and stepmom to 6-year-old Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf.

After marrying property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate 2020 wedding, the couple welcomed Sienna in September 2021. Beatrice is also stepmom to Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, whom Edoardo — who often goes by Edo — shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang. Beatrice has since paid a couple of sweet tributes to her children, incorporating both of their initials into a necklace and calling it a "great honour" to be Wolfie's stepmom.

"He is very much part of their life," Beatrice's friend told PEOPLE in 2019. "Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset."

From sweet family vacations to first royal appearances, here's everything to know about Princess Beatrice's young family.

Christopher Woolf, 6

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Christopher Woolf, who has been nicknamed Wolfie, was born in April 2016 to Edo and his then-girlfriend Dara Huang, an American architect and designer.

After their 2018 split, the former couple established joint custody of Wolfie. Since Huang splits time between London and Hong Kong for work, the boy spends time with his father while Huang is in Asia, and Beatrice has "has really gotten to know him."

"Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy already," a source told PEOPLE in 2019 after Beatrice and Edo's engagement. "They've been on family vacations together already. They are really happy, there's no better person they could have for a step-mummy."

During Edo and Beatrice's intimate wedding in 2020, Wolfie took on a special role, serving as the couple's page boy and his father's best man.

He's also a proud older brother to sister Sienna, with Beatrice calling him "the best big brother" in an October 2021 tweet.

Wolfie made his first family Christmas royal appearance in December 2022, holding hands with his dad and stepmom during their annual walk to the holiday church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. This marked the second time he'd stepped out publicly with the royal family, also joining them for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022.

Although his parents don't reveal Wolfie's face on social media, they've made it clear he's an avid traveler, sharing snaps from trips to Greece, Costa Rica, Portugal and more. To celebrate his 6th birthday, Wolfie and Huang took an extra-special beach vacation to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy 6th bday to my heart," Huang wrote in an April 2022 Instagram post. "On the actual day of his birthday he [had] two wishes...the sun and sand. 🌞❤️."

And, despite his young age, Wolfie's already discovering his passion for art, with Huang sharing sweet videos of the boy helping her paint and creating masterpieces of his own.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, 1

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2021 in London, England
Beatrice's daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born on Sept. 18, 2021, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Sienna's first name was reportedly inspired by the red hair that Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, share. Her middle name, Elizabeth, is a nod to Princess Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Beatrice followed suit with several of her cousins: Prince William, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips all gave their daughters the middle name Elizabeth, while Prince Harry's daughter is named Lilibet after the Queen's childhood nickname. Sienna is currently 10th in the line of succession, after her mother Beatrice.

Aside from being British royalty, Sienna also has other nobility in her blood. Edo is descended from Italian aristocracy and will inherit the family's ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy. This makes Beatrice and Sienna Italian "Contessas" and "Nobile Donna," or noble women.

When the couple announced Sienna's name in October 2021, Edo wrote a sweet tribute to his family on Instagram, noting that "our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us."

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie," he continued. "These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖."

Though the couple has not yet shared any images of baby Sienna, she celebrated her first birthday in September 2022. The next day, Beatrice and Edo attended the funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

