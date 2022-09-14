Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, welcomed two children over the course of their 19-year marriage: Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41.

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne wed Phillips at Westminster Abbey in London in 1973. She was the first of the Queen's four children to marry. Millions of people watched as Anne and Phillips exchanged vows, with the princess wearing a Tudor-style dress with trumpet sleeves and the same tiara her mother wore at her own wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

Tim Graham Photo Library

The couple welcomed their first child, son Peter, in 1977, and their second child, daughter Zara, in 1981. In an effort to give her kids normal childhoods, Anne decided not to give them royal titles.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she told Vanity Fair in 2020. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

Here's everything to know about Princess Anne's two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Peter Phillips, 44

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The first child of Princess Anne and Phillips, Peter was born on Nov. 15, 1977. He was also Queen Elizabeth's first grandchild and the first royal to be born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London. At the time of his birth, Peter was fifth in the line of succession to the British throne; he is currently 17th.

Peter attended Gordonstoun School in Scotland, where he played rugby. He went on to study sports science at the University of Exeter. Peter is not a working member of the royal family and earns a living through the private sector. He has worked in sports management for several years, holding positions at Jaguar, Williams F1 racing team, the Royal Bank of Scotland and SEL UK, before opening his own firm in 2012.

Tim Graham Photo Library

He was married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 to 2021, after first meeting in 2003 at the Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal. Two years after their wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the former couple welcomed their first child — a daughter they named Savannah. She was the first grandchild of Princess Anne and the first great-grandchild of the Queen.

"Mrs. Peter Phillips was yesterday safely delivered of a baby girl at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital," the Queen's press secretary said in a statement at the time. "The weight of the baby was 8 lbs., 8 oz. Mr. Peter Phillips was present at the birth."

On March 29, 2012, Peter and Autumn welcomed their second child. "Isla Elizabeth Phillips weighed 7 lbs. and 4 oz. and Mr. Peter Phillips was present at the birth," the palace said in a statement.

In February 2020, Peter and Autumn announced their decision to end their marriage.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship," a spokesman for the couple said. "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one."

The divorce was finalized in June 2021. "Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," the couple said. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The same year, Peter made headlines when he walked between his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry during the funeral procession for their grandfather, Prince Philip. Peter spent a great deal of time with William and Harry growing up, and was often seen at various events with his first cousins.

"He was such a fixture of all of our lives," Peter told BBC of his grandfather, who died on April 9, 2021. "He is sorely missed. He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy."

Peter was also extremely close to the late Queen Elizabeth and often spoke very highly of her. "She has been an inspirational person throughout my life," he told The Telegraph in 2016.

In June 2022, Peter stepped out with his new girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace. The two attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and were photographed together at the Epsom Derby. Though it's unclear how long the two had been dating at the time, PEOPLE reported that Peter had already introduced Wallace to his grandmother.

Zara Tindall, 41

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips was born at St. Mary's Hospital on May 15, 1981. She supposedly got her name thanks to a suggestion from her uncle, now King Charles III. "The baby made a rather sudden and positive arrival and my brother thought Zara (a Greek name meaning 'bright as the dawn') was an appropriate name," Princess Anne reportedly said.

She has expressed being grateful to her mother for not giving her a royal title at birth. "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do," Zara told The Times in 2015.

Like her brother, Zara attended Gordonstoun School before enrolling at the University of Exeter. She also followed in her mother's footsteps and became an accomplished equestrian. She earned a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing team. Years later, Zara became a director at Cheltenham racecourse, according to the Daily Mail.

Tim Graham Photo Library

In November 2003, Zara met rugby player Mike Tindall. The two dated for several years before Tindall proposed in 2010. "I am delighted that Zara has agreed to marry me," Tindall said at the time. "We are both very excited about the next stage of our lives together." Zara added that she was "shocked" but "happy."

"The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Zara Phillips to Mr. Mike Tindall, son of Mr. Phillip and Mrs. Linda Tindall," the palace said in a statement.

The two exchanged vows at Edinburgh's charming 17th-century Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011. "My wedding will be nothing like Kate and William's ... It will be a lot smaller, just close family and friends," she told Hello! before tying the knot.

Nigel Roddis/Getty

On Jan. 17, 2014, Zara and Tindall welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mia Grace. "Thanks so much for all your kind messages. Definitely the best day of my life today, so happy! The girls are both doing great!" Tindall tweeted at the time.

The palace confirmed that Zara had given birth to her second child on June 19, 2018, one year after announcing that she had suffered a miscarriage. "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz," a statement read. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course. This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh."

The couple named their second daughter Lena Elizabeth in honor of her great-grandmother.

On March 21, 2021, they welcomed their third child, son Lucas Philip. The child's middle name is a nod to Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip. During an interview on The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby podcast, Tindall revealed that Lucas was born at home because they couldn't make it to the hospital in time.

"So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,'" he recalled. "Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn't that far away. So she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Following the death of her grandmother in September 2022, an emotional Zara was seen alongside some of her cousins admiring all of the flowers left outside of Balmoral Castle. "The Queen has always adored Zara and is so proud of her riding success," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun in 2019. "They have a lot in common as they talk horses and the Queen has invested in several horses for her."