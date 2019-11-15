All About Prince William's 'Elegant' Evening Slippers (Harry and Meghan Are Fans Too!)

Prince William is stepping up his fashion game, with a dashing new look

While at Centrepoint’s 50th anniversary gala event on Wednesday, William wore a striking emerald green velvet tuxedo jacket — a first for the royal who usually sticks to black for evening wear.

“I think it shows that he has real modern flair to wear a stylish green jacket like that,” Jahangir Azam, founder of Arthur Sleep, the designer of William’s evening slippers, tells PEOPLE. “Traditionally, a velvet jacket is the sign of an elegant gentleman — it’s great that he’s showing the versatility of evening wear.”

William has been wearing Arthur Sleep’s Black Cashmere Slippers since 2015 and they have become his go-to shoe for formal events. Handcrafted in England, the $516 shoes are made-to-order in 2-3 weeks and come with a selection of leather linings (William has the red!).

And it’s not just William who loves the glamorous look of an evening slipper. Prince Harry has three pairs from the brand, including one pair gifted to him by his army friends. As a wedding present, the Blues and Royals regiment of the Household Cavalry gave him a pair of bespoke velvet slippers from Arthur Sleep, hand-embroidered with the regiment’s eagle cypher (and Meghan Markle was given a matching pair too!) Harry also is a fan of their monogrammed slippers, which come in six colors.

While William’s jacket may be new, the gem-hued color is one the royal wore recently. In fact, it’s almost identical to the shade of green he wore on tour in Pakistan. Last month, William took a break from his usual suits to wear a traditional Pakistan sherwani, a long coat-like garment worn for formal occasions. Made by local designer Nauman Arfeen, he became the first British royal to wear a sherwani on an overseas trip and it was such a hit, the designer has just re-launched it in five new colors.

Aside from the royals, British-born Azam’s designs have quite the celebrity following. Colin Firth, George Clooney, Robert de Niro all wear his designs and he has supplied his classic slippers for many blockbuster films including Murder on the Orient Express starring Johnny Depp and Kenneth Branagh.