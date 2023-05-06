All About Penny Mordaunt, the Politician with a Barrier-Breaking Role in King Charles' Coronation

The U.K. official was the first woman to carry out the ancient exchange of the Jewelled Sword of Offering during the crowning of King Charles

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on May 6, 2023 02:30 PM
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Penny Mordaunt played an essential role in an ancient coronation custom — and she pulled it off with impressive poise.

The Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council appeared during King Charles' coronation on Saturday to carry the large golden Sword of State into Westminster Abbey and conduct the trade of the Jewelled Sword of Offering. The 50-year-old politician gave the gemstone-covered artifact to the new monarch in exchange for 100 freshly minted 50-pence coins.

The sword itself dates back to King George IV's coronation in 1821. According to the Royal Trust Collection, the bejeweled object is entrusted with the reigning monarch upon the order that "it should be used for the protection of good and the punishment of evil."

Here's everything to know about the first-ever woman to carry out the ceremonial exchange of swords.

Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt during the Accession Council at St James's Palace
Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Penny Mordaunt's Political Career

Before she was given head titles over the House of Commons and Privy Council in September 2022, Mordaunt was well-established as a state official. She served as Secretary of State for International Development in 2017 and Secretary of State for Defense in 2019. Mordaunt stepped into the role of Paymaster General the following year, and in 2021 she became the Minister of State at the Department for International Trade.

The seasoned politician previewed a more prominent role in October 2022, when she stood in for Prime Minister Liz Truss to handle an urgent matter in Parliament.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, presenting the Sword of State, to King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Penny Mordaunt's Coronation Responsibilities

The British leader won praise from coronation viewers for her smooth poise during the coronation. Her entrance into Westminster Abbey was no simple feat: wearing a teal, caped dress and matching cap, Mordaunt carried the towering ancient Sword of State into the church.

Ahead to King Charles' coronation, the politician told BBC Radio Solent that she was "able to handle" the weighty artifact thanks to her training experience in the Royal Navy. She told the Times Radio that she prepared for the task by "doing some press-ups."

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, carrying the Sword of State, in the procession on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Mordaunt was eventually able to exchange the heavy sword for the lighter, gemstone-encrusted Jewelled Sword of Offering. She gave the smaller weapon to the king with the order that "it should be used for the protection of good and the punishment of evil," per the Royal Collection Trust.

After she reacquired the sword with a payment of several coins, Mordaunt walked ahead of King Charles with the unsheathed Jewelled Sword of Offering for the remained of the ceremony.

