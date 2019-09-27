All About Meghan Markle’s 'Subtle, Relatable and Timeless' Jewelry Style on Tour in South Africa

Whether it’s a local find, a nod to Princess Diana or simply wearing her favorite gemstone (turquoise!) Meghan Markle’s jewelry style during her royal tour of Africa has been the epitome of understated chic.

“Meghan’s jewelry style has been subtle, relatable and timeless,” Lisette Polny, founder of Zofia Day jewelry, tells PEOPLE, adding: “I think she is staying true to who she is and showing the world it’s about poise and presence, rather than over-accessorizing or boldly making a statement.”

The royal mom wore her delicate Zofia Day Open Diamond Cuff Bracelet to accessorize a black jumpsuit from the sustainable fashion brand Everlane while meeting young moms and mentors working with the mothers2mothers charity in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“I was just so elated,” said Los Angeles-based Polny, who also made pieces for Meghan’s bridesmaids at the royal wedding.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Zofia Day Open Diamond Cuff bracelet Zofia Day

On the same day, Meghan wore a pair of earrings last seen on tour in Australia — her Gas Bijoux Onde Gourmette Earrings, which are her boldest jewelry statement on tour so far.

“Normally, she wears very small earrings but these ones are much bigger — we are so proud,” Olivier Gas, CEO of the French jewelry brand, tells PEOPLE from his 80-person workshop in Marseille. Hand-hammered and plated in 24-karat gold, the brand sold over 100 pairs of the over-sized earrings the day Meghan was pictured in them. “Everyone in the workshop now calls them ‘The Meghan’ – we are all so proud!”

Image zoom Courtesy Gas Bijoux

Founded in 1969 by Olivier’s father André Gas, the brand was also a favorite of Princess Diana. After purchasing a pair of their heart-shaped pearl-look earrings from costume jewelry store, Butler & Wilson in London, Diana wore them on a trip to Italy in 1985. “My father was so proud to see Lady Diana wear our earrings and now he’s also proud to see Meghan in our designs because she is also a beautiful woman.”

Image zoom Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Keen to showcase local talents, Meghan also wore local South African jewelry brand Nina Bosch on two separate occasions.

“I was so overwhelmed and excited,” Bosch tells PEOPLE from her tiny studio in Mpumalanga, near Cape Town. Wearing her gold and black Flora Leaf Earrings, handcrafted from delicate porcelain and finished in 18-karat gold lustre, Bosch believes the pieces were bought by Meghan’s assistant in a boutique in Cape Town. “I was so flattered she wore them twice and feel so honored, my phone has been going crazy ever since!”

And the award for “most wears” goes to Los Angeles jeweler Jennifer Meyer, a brand Meghan has worn several times before. Replacing her engagement ring with Meyer’s Turquoise Marquise Ring, Meghan has also been wearing the matching Diamond Bezel Turquoise Marquise Studs, both from Meyer’s new collection.

“Can’t get enough of this beauty!” Meyer posted on Instagram with a picture of Meghan holding baby Archie, wearing her earrings. Meyer also told PEOPLE that she particularly loves Meghan’s choice of gemstone: “Turquoise is a healing stone, that gives a calming loving and spiritual grounding energy, which all of us moms definitely need!”