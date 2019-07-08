All About Meghan Markle’s 'Meaningful' Gold Necklace to Honor Son Archie

Just days before Meghan Markle christened her son Archie at the Queen’s private chapel in Windsor, she made a very public declaration of love for him with a personalized necklace.

Attending the fourth day of Wimbledon to support her friend Serena Williams last Thursday, Meghan accessorized her casual jeans and blazer look with a new delicate gold necklace, which featured the letter “A” for Archie.

The 18-karat solid gold necklace is from Verse, a small jewelry brand based in Australia.

“I was so overwhelmed to see Meghan wearing it. I’m still in shock!” jeweler Emma Swann tells PEOPLE, adding: “She looked amazing and I love her relaxed sense of style. Women look at her style and they can really relate to her — that’s refreshing.”

RELATED: See Meghan Markle’s Surprised Reaction to Yankees’ Custom Gift for Archie: ‘That Is Incredible’

Image zoom Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Image zoom Verse

The British-born jeweler, who runs her company from a small workshop in Sydney, had long admired Meghan’s style. So when a friend of hers working alongside both Meghan and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Sydney offered to pass on a gift to Meghan, Swann jumped at the chance. She sent a gold necklace with the initials “H” and “M” on it, which has yet to be worn in public. When little Archie arrived, she sent the same piece again, this time with an “A” charm and a personal note of congratulations.

“I explained how each necklace is made to order, with no wastage of gold and a little about my small company. I never expected to hear anything back or for her to wear it!”

When the news spread that the stylish royal mom was wearing her $410 necklace, sales surged and her website struggled to keep up with demand.

“It’s had a nice effect on online sales, but it’s more for me about the fact that she likes it enough to wear it. It’s lovely recognition and great that she champions small brands like mine. It feels really lovely and inclusive,” she says.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty

Personalized jewelry has become a huge trend in recent years, says Swann, who studied at Central Saint Martins, the prestigious arts and design college in London before moving to Australia to set up her direct-to-consumer fine jewelry company more than 10 years ago.

“I’m noticing that people really want pieces that are meaningful to them, the one-of-a-kind pieces that you can hand down to your children. Hopefully Meghan will do the same!”