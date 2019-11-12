All About Kate Middleton’s Luxe Headband Obsession — and How to Get Her Retro Look for Less

Image zoom CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton loves a luxe headband — and now one of her most popular styles is available to purchase for the first time.

The royal’s Abaca Plaided Band from milliner Juliette Botterill, which she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s christening earlier this year, is now available to order online. The $437 style, which Kate wore in dark pink, is also available in navy, black and emerald. Made in silk abaca straw, the hat finished off the royal mom’s all-pink chic look for the event back in July.

Less formal than a structured hat but more of a style statement than an Alice band (a thin headband typically made of plastic or stiffened fabric), headbands are fast becoming the go-to accessory for Kate who first wore the look for her own son’s christening last summer. Wearing an oversized white embellished style with beading and floral detailing from Jane Taylor to Prince Louis’ christening last July, the retro look was a style departure for Kate, who had previously stuck to more conservative designs.

Luckily, there are budget-friendly alternatives in the offering, one of them from high-street Zara, a style Kate herself wore over the weekend when she attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, alongside her husband Prince William, the Queen and many other members of the royal family.

Adding a little sparkle to a navy dress by Jenny Packham at the somber event. Kate wore Zara’s Padded Rhinestone Headband in her hair, a black bejeweled style that cost just $29.90 and is, of course, totally sold out. However, anyone who wants to recreate that pink christening look can check out this alternative — also from Zara. Pink and plaided, this version costs just $19.90 and it’s available to buy right now.