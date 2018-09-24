All About Kate Middleton’s Custom Retro Headpiece for Her Best Friend's Wedding

Kate Middleton topped herself yet again!

On Saturday, the royal mom accessorized her blue coat dress from Catherine Walker & Co. with a matching bespoke headpiece by milliner Juliette Botterill to attend her best friend Sophie Carter’s wedding in Norfolk.

The hat, a floral headband style, was commissioned by Kate to perfectly match the cornflower blue design of her outfit. Kate, who wore Botterill for the first time this summer to attend Trooping the Colour, appears to have grown fond of the London milliner’s chic designs.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte on Sept. 23, 2018.

She’s not the only royal fan: Princess Eugenie wore a pillbox style hat to Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year, while Autumn Phillips wore a beautiful teal creation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May. Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice are also customers, not to mention Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, who wore Botterill’s designs to both Pippa’s wedding and Prince Louis’ christening.

Carole Middleton (front, with husband Michael) in a Botterill hat at Prince Louis's christening in July. PA Images/Sipa

The milliner’s high-profile clients come as no surprise when you consider she worked alongside the renowned hat maker Philip Treacy for several years before opening her eponymous studio just four years ago. Trained in Glasgow, Botterill is now based in leafy Wimbledon and designs two collections every year, all of which are completely handmade using traditional methods. She has also collaborated with the couture fashion label Ralph & Russo, whom Meghan chose for her official engagement photos.

It’s the latest retro-inspired headband worn by Kate, who wore a similar design by Jane Taylor for Prince Louis’ christening in July. A version in gold retails on Botterill’s website for $565.