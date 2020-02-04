All About Kate Middleton's BAFTAs Look: An Upcycled Dress and $15,000 Worth of Jewels!

Kate Middleton glittered in gold at the BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday night.

Following the award show’s recommendation for all guests to dress with sustainability in mind, Kate wore a dress from her own closet — and upcycled it.

The royal chose a cream and gold embroidered dress by Alexander McQueen, last worn on tour in Malaysia back in 2012. The stunning dress looked almost identical to when Kate first wore it — but on closer inspection, the once sheer and floaty sleeves had been altered into a more structured, fully lined sleeve.

Designed by Sarah Burton specifically for a state dinner, the bespoke dress featured gold hibiscus flowers (the national flower of Malaysia) and ornate gold lamé embroidery detailing on the sleeves and down the center of the gown.

Kate also changed up her hair — instead of a half-up, half down style, Kate wore her hair in an elegant braided updo.

Both times, she accessorized with a gold glitter clutch and heels.

It’s not the first time that Kate has reworked an old dress to give it a fresh look. Last March, she wore a black floral gown to a gala at the London’s National Portrait Gallery, the same dress she had previously worn to the BAFTAs in 2017. The once daring off-the-shoulder style had been re-worked into a more conservative look, with capped sleeves replacing the original straps.

Kate also added some major new jewelry with the Magic Alhambra Necklace and matching earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels. Made from yellow gold and mother-of-pearl, the set totals a staggering $15,150. While it may have been a new purchase (or eco-friendly loan) for Kate, the clover design has long been popular with the royals.

Originally created in 1968 as a lucky charm motif, the Alhambra designs have been worn by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Grace Kelly, Charlene’s late mother-in-law, also wore one of the original long chain necklaces designed by the luxury French jewelry house around 1977.

All guests at Sunday’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts were sent a 12-page fashion guide from the London College of Fashion advising them on how to dress sustainably, suggesting re-wearing, hiring or wearing vintage as part of their plan to host the first ever carbon neutral awards ceremony.