Meet the Greek Royals: All About the Modern Princes and Princesses of the Former Monarchy

Though they are no longer legally recognized, the members of the Greek royal family remain prominent figures in society.

Beginning with King George I in 1863, the monarchy ruled in Greece until 1924, and again from 1935 to 1973. The last king of Greece, Constantine II, took the throne at age 23 after the death of his father, Paul I, in 1964. After only a few years in power, however, King Constantine was forced to flee the country after a right-wing military dictatorship staged a coup in 1967.

Following an unsuccessful counter-coup from the king and his supporters, Constantine left for Rome and eventually relocated to London, living in exile for many years with his wife, Queen Anne-Marie, and their children. The monarchy was officially abolished in 1973, but Constantine did not return to Greece permanently until 2013. Instead, he and his family lived for many years in Hampstead Garden Suburb in London, where he was said to have close ties to now King Charles III.

Even after the king's death in 2023, his surviving wife goes by the title of Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, and other members of the family still stylize themselves with royal titles.

Constantine and Anne-Marie's five children — Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos — and nine grandchildren continue to represent the now-defunct Greek monarchy. As the first son, Pavlos is his father's heir and holds the symbolic title of the crown prince.

While many of the royal family members still live in Europe, others have moved to the U.S. to pursue their education and careers like acting, modeling and entrepreneurship.

King Constantine II

Constantine II, the last king of Greece, was born in Athens, Greece, on June 2, 1940, to King Paul and Frederica of Hanover. Paul was the late Prince Philip's first cousin and Constantine was reportedly close with his second cousin King Charles. He also became godfather to Prince William.

Constantine went to boarding school and attended the three branches of military academies before studying law at the University of Athens. In 1960, he won a gold medal in sailing at the Rome Olympics and later became a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Following the death of his father in March 1964, Constantine succeeded the throne at age 23. He married Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark on Sept. 18, 1964, and the couple went on to welcome five children: Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos.

King Constantine and Prime Minister Georgios Papandreou came into power around the same time, and the two men clashed often. In April 1967, a military regime known as the Greek junta (or Regime of the Colonels) led a coup; the junta arrested Papandreou, and the king bartered an agreement with the group by recognizing their government. But Constantine had a tenuous relationship with the junta, and in December 1967, he attempted to overthrow their military forces.

When it became clear that the king's coup was failing, Constantine and his family flew to Rome. The Greek monarchy was eventually abolished in 1973, and the junta collapsed just over a year later. Constantine lived in exile in the Hampstead Garden Suburb of London with his family for many years. He returned to Greece in 2013.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Constantine died of a stroke at age 82 in Athens.

Queen Anne-Marie

Queen Anne-Marie was born Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark on Aug. 30, 1946, in Copenhagen to King Frederick IX of Denmark and Queen Consort Ingrid of Sweden.

18-year-old Anne-Marie married Constantine in Athens in September 1964, making her the first Danish princess to marry a reigning monarch since 1680, according to the New York Times. The couple welcomed five children: Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos, all of whom are princes and princesses of both Greece and Denmark, though they don't appear in Denmark's line of succession.

At her husband's funeral in January 2023, Anne-Marie wore the same diamond cross necklace she debuted on their wedding day.

Crown Prince Pavlos

Crown Prince Pavlos was born on May 20, 1967, at the Tatoi Palace north of Athens. He is the first son and second child of Constantine and Anne-Marie, making him his father's heir. Following Constantine's death in 2023, Pavlos became the head of the Royal House of Greece.

In 1995, he married American heiress Marie-Chantal Miller. The couple share five children: Maria-Olympia, Constantine-Alexios, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristides-Stavros. The family has lived in New York City, London and Greenwich, Connecticut.

Pavlos is a co-founder and managing member of the hedge fund Ortelius Advisors.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, née Miller, was born on Sept. 17, 1968, in London to American billionaire Robert Warren Miller and María Clara "Chantal" Pesantes Becerra.

She grew up in London, Hong Kong and N.Y.C. and studied for one year at New York University, but she dropped out when she became engaged to Pavlos.

In 2000, Marie-Chantal began her eponymous children's clothing line, and in 2019, she released an etiquette book, ​​Manners Begin at Breakfast.

Princess Maria-Olympia

Princess Maria-Olympia, who goes by Olympia, was born on July 25, 1996, in N.Y.C. and is the oldest child of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal.

Olympia attended boarding school in Switzerland and graduated from NYU in 2019 after studying fashion and business. Post-graduation, Olympia became a model and a fashion "it" girl, working with brands like Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.

According to an interview with the Telegraph, Olympia began dating publishing heir Peregrine Pearson in 2020. In April 2022, she attended Sofia Richie's star-studded wedding in the South of France.

Prince Constantine-Alexios

Prince Constantine-Alexios was born on Oct. 29, 1998, in N.Y.C. and is the second child and eldest son of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal. He is also one of Prince William's godsons.

Constantine attended Wellington College in England for secondary school, graduating in 2017. He then enrolled at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and graduated in May 2022.

In 2019, Constantine and his father modeled for photographer Nikolai von Bismarck's book The Dior Sessions, but he doesn't appear to have done any modeling since. The young prince has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares his photography.

Prince Achileas-Andreas

Prince Achileas-Andreas was born in N.Y.C. on Aug. 12, 2000, and is the third child of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal.

Following in his older sister's footsteps, Achileas enrolled as a student at NYU. In addition to his studies, the prince is also an actor, having made his TV debut in 2018 on The Bold and the Beautiful. On Instagram, Achileas occasionally shares photos — including a sweet tribute to his grandfather King Constantine after his death in early 2023 — with his over 450,000 followers.

Prince Odysseas-Kimon

Prince Odysseas-Kimon was born on Sept. 17, 2004, in London. He is the fourth child of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal and shares a birthday with his mother.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, Marie-Chantal shared that Odysseas solidified an early decision acceptance at his "dream University," though she did not specify which school.

The teenager also runs a streetwear apparel line called Gallows Humour.

Prince Aristides-Stavros

Prince Aristides-Stavros was born on June 28, 2008, in Los Angeles and is the youngest child of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal.

In April 2021, Marie-Chantal shared an Instagram photo of her youngest son and wrote, "My littlest is growing up!"

Princess Alexia

Pavlos' older sister, Princess Alexia, was born on July 10, 1965, in Greece and is the first child of Constantine and Anne-Marie.

Along with her siblings, Alexia grew up in exile and lived in Rome and London. She attended the University of Surrey's Froebel College in London and received a bachelor's degree in history and education in 1985. She later completed a graduate certificate in education, according to the royal family's official website.

In 1999, she married architect Carlos Morales Quintana in London. The couple share four children: Arrietta, Anna-Maria, Carlos and Amelia Morales y de Grecia. The family currently lives in the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa.

Carlos Morales Quintana

Carlos Morales Quintana was born in 1970 in Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, according to Vanity Fair España. He is an architect and yachtsman and was a member of the Spanish pre-Olympic sailing team in the Tornado class, according to the royal family's website.

He met Princess Alexia at a sailing race in Barcelona, Spain, and the pair were married in Athens in 1999.

Arrietta Morales y de Grecia

Arrietta Morales y de Grecia was born on Feb. 24, 2002, in Barcelona and is the first child of Alexia and Quintana. She enjoys skiing, sailing and swimming and she studies at the University of Madrid, according to Vanity Fair España.

Anna-Maria Morales y de Grecia

Anna-Maria Morales y de Grecia was born on May 15, 2003, in Barcelona and is the second child of Alexia and Quintana. She was named after her maternal grandmother, Queen Anne-Marie. Anna-Maria was baptized on July 19, 2003; according to the family's website, her baptism was the largest family gathering in their home country since their family went into exile in 1967.

Anna-Maria and her sister Amelia served as bridesmaids at her uncle Prince Philippos' wedding to Nina Flohr in 2021, Vanity Fair España reported.

Carlos Morales y de Grecia

Carlos Morales y de Grecia was born on July 30, 2005, in Barcelona and is the third child and only son of Alexia and Quintana.

Amelia Morales y de Grecia

Amelia Morales y de Grecia was born on Oct. 27, 2006, in Barcelona and is the fourth and youngest child of Alexia and Quintana.

Prince Nikolaos

Prince Nikolaos was born in Rome on Oct. 1, 1969, and is the third child of Constantine and Anne-Marie.

After studying at Brown University in Rhode Island, he worked in TV production for Fox News in N.Y.C. Nikolaos used a fake name to avoid getting "preferential treatment," but his co-workers found out he was a royal after they recognized him in photos at his brother Pavlos' wedding, he recalled to Insider in 2020.

In 2010, he married Princess Tatiana on the island of Spetses in Greece. He works as a consultant and photographer and currently lives in Athens, per his website.

Princess Tatiana

Princess Tatiana (née Tatiana Ellinka Blatnik) was born on Aug. 27, 1970, in Venezuela.

According to Vogue, she grew up in Switzerland and later attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Before marrying Nikolaos in 2010, she lived in London, where she worked as an event planner for designer Diane von Fürstenberg.

Princess Theodora

Princess Theodora was born on June 9, 1983, in Barcelona and is the fourth child of Constantine and Anne-Marie.

She attended boarding school in England before moving to the U.S. and graduating from Brown University. In 2010, she relocated to L.A. to pursue a career in acting. From 2011 to 2018, she had a recurring role on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful under the stage name Theodora Greece.

In 2018, Theodora became engaged to American attorney Matthew Kumar. The couple were set to get married in 2020 but postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Philippos

Prince Philippos was born on April 26, 1986, in London and is the fifth and youngest child of Constantine and Anne-Marie. He is also the godson of the late Princess Diana.

Philippos attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and has since moved to N.Y.C., where he works as a hedge fund analyst.

In September 2020, Philippos became engaged to Swiss aviation heiress Nina Flohr. The couple had three wedding ceremonies: a small ceremony in Switzerland in December 2020; a celebration in Cambridge, England, in May 2021; and a lavish ceremony in Athens in October 2021.

Princess Nina

Princess Nina (née Nina Nastassja Flohr) was born in Switzerland on Jan. 22, 1987. Her parents are Thomas Flohr, Swiss billionaire and founder of aviation company VistaJet, and Katharina Konečný, former creative director of the House of Fabergé and a founding editor of Vogue Russia and Vogue Greece.

Nina previously worked as a creative director for her father's company. After leaving VistaJet, she founded a luxury hotel and an environmental conservation center, both located in Mozambique.

In September 2020, Nina became engaged to Philippos; the couple had three wedding ceremonies.