Meet Denmark's Royals: Your Guide to the Danish Monarchy's Family Tree

Denmark's royal family is one of the oldest monarchies in the world, dating back more than a thousand years.

Queen Margrethe II has been at its helm for the last five decades, having ascended the throne in January 1972. After Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, Queen Margrethe became Europe's only reigning female monarch.

In September 2022, the Queen announced that she would strip four of her grandchildren — Nikolai, Felix, Athena and Henrik — of their royal titles in an effort to give them more control of their lives. Though they are no longer known as prince and princess or "His/Her Highness," all four grandchildren — who are the sons and daughter of Queen Margrethe's second-born child, Prince Joachim — maintained their places in the order of succession.

The Queen later addressed the public reactions of her son Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie, his ex-wife Countess Alexandra and their children, who expressed confusion at the decision. In a statement, the monarch said she "underestimated" the hurt her decision would cause but called it a "necessary future-proofing of the monarchy."

Here is everything to know about Denmark's royal family.

Queen Margrethe II

Princess Margrethe, the oldest daughter of King Frederick IX, was born on April 16, 1940. She became the first female Danish sovereign to inherit the throne when she succeeded her father in 1972. Known as the "Ashtray Queen" for her affinity for cigarettes, Denmark's ruler celebrated her Golden Jubilee on Sept. 10, 2022.

Queen Margrethe was married to her husband Henrik, Prince Consort of Denmark — born Henri Marie Jean André de Laborde de Monpezat in Talence, France — for over 50 years. The pair exchanged vows on June 10, 1967; upon their marriage, his name was Danicized to Henrik and he converted to Lutheranism.

"When I did meet the man I married, I fell in love with a bang," Margrethe told biographer Anne Wolden-Ræthinge for Queen in Denmark: Margrethe II Talks About Her Life. Still, she made it clear to Wolden-Ræthinge that her duties to the throne would always come first: "Denmark is more important to me than anything else. I do not think I have ever even flirted with the idea of putting my marriage before the throne."

The couple were wed for more than five decades and shared two sons: Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim of Denmark.

Henrik, who has been called the "world's grumpiest royal" by members of the press, retired from royal duty in 2016. In 2017, he announced that he would not be buried next to his wife unless she changed his title from prince consort to king consort — as is tradition for men married to queens regnant. The title had been a point of contention for years, with Henrik telling the French newspaper Le Figaro, "It makes me angry that I am subjected to discrimination."

Prince Henrik died on Feb. 13, 2018. Per his request, half of his ashes were scattered in the sea; the other half was buried in the Fredensborg Castle garden.

Henrik's title grudge wasn't the only family drama Queen Margrethe has endured throughout her reign. After stripping her son's children of their titles in an effort to "create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent," the Queen faced criticism for blindsiding her son Prince Joachim and his family.

Though she later issued an apology, the Queen stood by her decision, which officially went into effect in January 2023. Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena were stripped of their royal titles and are now styled as His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat on the Danish Royal House website.

Despite the controversy, the Queen appeared in good spirits while posing with all eight of her grandchildren for a photo on her 83rd birthday in April. The outing came after Queen Margrethe had "extensive back surgery" in February. Though the operation was successful and the Queen returned to her official duties in April, she isn't expected to attend King Charles' coronation on May 6, and will instead send her son Prince Frederik and his wife Princess Mary to represent Denmark at the historic event.

Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik is the oldest son of Margrethe and Henrik, making him first in the line of succession to the throne. Born by emergency cesarean section on May 26, 1968, he became the Crown Prince of Denmark at the age of 4.

Prince Frederik studied political science at Aarhus University and spent a year at Harvard University. In the '90s, he worked for the U.N. and at the Danish Embassy in Paris. Frederik underwent extensive military training in the Danish Navy, Army and Air Force and has a keen interest in environmentalism. He even co-authored the 2009 book Polartokt Kongelig about the politics of climate change.

The royal met his wife of nearly 20 years, Mary Donaldson, at a pub in Australia while in town for the 2000 Summer Olympics, introducing himself merely as "Fred." The pair married on May 14, 2004, whereupon she became Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark.

Frederik shares four children with Mary: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

All four of Frederik's children retained their titles after Queen Margrethe's decision to slim down the royal family, and he backed his mother's choice. "I myself am interested in the Danish monarchy staying lean over time," he said at a press conference. "So I, therefore, support my mother's decision."

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

Born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson on Feb. 5, 1972, the Crown Princess is the youngest of four children born to Scottish parents John Dalgleish Donaldson, a math professor, and Henrietta Horne, an executive assistant. Mary, a former marketing professional, met the future king of Denmark at the Slip Inn pub in Australia.

Though she didn't initially know Frederik was a prince, she later recalled: "Something clicked. It wasn't the fireworks in the sky or anything like that, but there was a sense of excitement."

The pair married on May 14, 2004, at the Copenhagen Cathedral. She was given the Crown Princess title upon their marriage. Despite not being born into the royal family, Mary was also given the power to act as regent when Margrethe and Frederik are unavailable; she is the first non-royal since Queen Ingrid to hold this power.

In February 2022, Princess Mary traveled to India with Prince Frederik to help strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Mary is also a patron of more than 30 charities, including the Mary Foundation, which she founded in 2007 to support marginalized groups, according to its website.

Prince Christian of Denmark

The oldest child of Frederik and Mary, Queen Margrethe's grandson Prince Christian was born on Oct. 15, 2005. The prince's name comes from a long-standing Danish tradition: since 1513, male monarchs have alternated between two names only, Frederik and Christian.

As a child, Prince Christian marked many firsts for the Danish royal family. He became the first member to attend both nursery school and public state school, with his siblings later following his lead. While Christian previously attended boarding school at Herlufsholm School, he transferred to a new school in August 2022 after allegations of sexual abuse and bullying were leveled against his former institution. (Christian was not connected to the incidents.)

In honor of the prince's 17 birthday in October 2022, the family released a new portrait of the young royal.

"Prince Christian celebrates the day privately with his family, and on the occasion of the birthday a new portrait of His Royal Highness is published," the royal family's Instagram page read.

Royal historian Lars Hovbakke Sørensen told Danish publication B.T. that 2022 would be Christian's last year without major royal responsibilities. "There is an important distinction when he turns 18," Sørensen said, noting that Christian, who is second in line to the throne, will be expected to join the State Council, carry out royal engagements and act as regent when his parents are unavailable.

Princess Isabella of Denmark

Princess Isabella is the second-born child of Frederik and Mary. The third in line for the throne of Denmark, she was born on April 21, 2007 — and shared a birthday with Queen Elizabeth.

In January 2020, Isabella and her three siblings began a 12-week stay at the international school Lemania-Verbier in Switzerland. However, their plans abroad were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per the royal family's website.

In May 2022, Isabella celebrated her confirmation while wearing her mother's white suit at Fredensborg Castle Church — the same place where her father and grandmother were confirmed in 1981 and 1955, respectively.

Prince Vincent of Denmark

Born on Jan. 8, 2011, Prince Vincent is just a few minutes older than his twin sister Princess Josephine. The younger son of Frederik and Mary is fourth in line for the Danish throne.

The royal family celebrated Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine's milestone 10th birthday with new portraits in January 2021.

Princess Josephine of Denmark

Born on Jan. 8, 2011, Princess Josephine is the granddaughter of Queen Margrethe and Henrik and the youngest child of Frederik and Mary.

Fifth in line for the throne, Josephine lives with her parents and siblings at the royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen and at the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace.

Prince Joachim of Denmark

Prince Joachim is the youngest son of Queen Margrethe and Henrik. Born on June 7, 1969, he is sixth in line for the Danish throne, after his older brother Frederik and Frederik's four children.

Like his grandfather and brother before him, Joachim has had a lengthy military career, working his way up from a junior officer in 1987 to a special advisor to the Chief of Defense in the Royal Danish Army.

On June 26, 2020, he became the first Danish officer to complete additional education at France's École Militaire and was subsequently promoted to Brigadier General. That same year, Joachim underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain.

Joachim has been married twice. He met his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Fredriksborg, at a private party in Hong Kong; they married in November 1995. The couple welcomed two children, Nikolai and Felix, before divorcing in April 2005.

Joachim then married Marie Cavallier, later Princess Marie of Denmark, in 2008. They share two children: Henrik and Athena.

After the announcement that all four of his children would be stripped of their royal titles, Joachim told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet: "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They find themselves in a situation they do not understand. I was given five days' notice."

In March 2023, the palace announced that Joachim, Marie and their family would soon move to Washington, D.C., where Joachim will work at the Danish Embassy.

Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg

Alexandra Manley was born in Hong Kong on June 30, 1964, and became a princess when she married Joachim in 1995. They met at a private dinner in Hong Kong one year prior.

She and Prince Joachim were married for 10 years and welcomed two sons: Nikolai and Felix. During her time as a royal, Alexandra was known as the "Diana of the North" as she was heavily involved in charity work.

Alexandra and Joachim's decision to divorce in 2005 was a significant one, marking the Danish royal family's first divorce in more than 150 years. "We are in agreement over the terms of the separation, and we intend to share in the upbringing of our children," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time, per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. After their divorce, she was granted the title Countess of Frederiksborg.

On March 3, 2007, Alexandra married photographer Martin Jørgensen. She lost her royal status and former title of princess in the process, though she and Jørgensen ultimately divorced in 2015. "It turns out that it wasn't the happiness of my life. The love of my life. I'd rather be alone now," she reportedly told Danish tabloid B.T., per Royal Central.

In 2022, Alexandra spoke out about Queen Margrethe's decision to strip her children of their royal titles. "We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock," she said in a statement. "This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them."

Count Nikolai of Monpezat

Born Aug. 28, 1999, Count Nikolai of Monpezat is the oldest son of Joachim and his ex-wife, Alexandra. Formerly known as Prince Nikolai of Denmark, he and his three siblings were stripped of their royal titles in September 2022.

Nikolai was outspoken about his grandmother's decision following the announcement, telling the Danish publication Ekstra Bladet that he was "very sad" and "confused as to why it has to happen like this." Despite this, he maintained his place as seventh in line for the throne.

Nikolai began training at the Royal Danish Army's Sergeant School, according to the Evening Standard, but he dropped out after several months with the support of his parents. In 2018, he landed a contract with Scoop Models and has since walked the runways for design houses such as Burberry and Dior. He also studied at Copenhagen Business School.

Count Felix of Monpezat

Count Felix of Monpezat is the younger son of Joachim and his ex-wife, Alexandra. Born Prince Felix on July 22, 2002, he graduated from Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium High School in June 2021.

"It was obviously a very big moment," the former prince told Billed Bladet of his graduation, per Royal Central. "Just the fact that [my dad] is here, I am very happy."

Felix, who is eighth in line to the throne, began his Army's Lieutenant Training in August 2021 but left the program after one month.

According to the palace's website, he is a student at Copenhagen Business School, where he is studying international shipping and trade.

Princess Marie of Denmark

Princess Marie, née Marie Cavallier, was born in France on Feb. 6, 1976, as the only child of advertising executive Alain Cavallier and bed-and-breakfast owner Françoise Grassiot. She earned a bachelor's degree from Marymount Manhattan College and worked in public relations at Estée Lauder before marrying Joachim.

Marie met Joachim in 2006 at a private party thrown by their mutual friends. Though she found herself falling for the royal, the princess initially balked at the thought of joining Denmark's royal family.

"It felt overwhelming that suddenly everyone apparently had an opinion about me," she told the Danish paper Jyllands-Posten in 2020. "I had a great life — I didn't need to be rescued by some prince from Denmark. … I simply was not ready to get married and take on the responsibility it would be to become part of the royal family."

In time, however, Marie had a change of heart. The couple wed on May 24, 2008, and celebrated 12 and a half years of marriage — it's Danish custom to celebrate halfway to 25 — in 2020.

Together, they welcomed two kids: Count Henrik and Countess Athena.

Marie is a patron of several charitable organizations, including the Danish Epilepsy Association, the Kattegat Center aquarium, the AIDS Foundation and Autism Denmark.

Count Henrik of Monpezat

Born Prince Henrik on May 4, 2009, Count Henrik is the third son of Joachim and the firstborn to Joachim and Marie. He was stripped of his royal title along with the rest of his siblings in 2023, but he still holds his place as ninth in the line of succession.

Countess Athena of Monpezat

Born on Jan. 24, 2012, Countess Athena is the youngest child and only daughter of Joachim and Marie. Though she was stripped of her former royal title in 2023, she remains 10th in the line of succession to the Danish throne.

Just weeks after losing her princess title, the royal family honored her birthday with an Instagram post, writing, "Her Excellency Countess Athena has a birthday and turns 11 today."