Who Was the Boy with His Arm in a Sling Next to Prince George at Trooping the Colour?

A little injury didn’t stop a young royal from taking in the Trooping the Colour festivities.

Albert Windsor, the eldest son of Lord Nicholas Windsor and grandson of the Duke of Kent, was spotted wearing an arm sling on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he stood next to the rest of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Lord Nicholas Windsor is a first cousin once removed of Queen Elizabeth, who celebrates her birthday at Trooping the Colour each year. Although he lost his right to succession by coverting to Roman Catholicism, his son Albert is 40th in line to the British throne.

It’s unclear what caused the young royal’s injury, but Albert, 11, still looked dapper as he posed on the palace balcony.

Albert Windsor Neil Mockford/GC Images

Albert Windsor with royal family at Trooping the Colour 2019 Neil Mockford/GC Images

The younger royals stole the show at this year’s Trooping the Colour, as Louis made his debut at the annual event.

The 1-year-old royal, who wore a blue and white outfit that uncle Prince Harry wore to one of his early Trooping the Colour outings as a child, made his balcony entrance in the arms of mom Kate.

Throughout the celebration, Louis waved excitedly to the crowds below, to the delight of his mom. When the family turned to go back inside the palace, he even waved to grandpa Prince Charles.

Louis was also seen joining older siblings Charlotte, 4, and George, 5, in taking a peek out the palace window to catch a glimpse of the crowds gathered below.

The royal family at Trooping the Colour 2019 `DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The royal kids were also a highlight of the 2018 Trooping the Colour appearance. Charlotte clapped as the planes flew overhead, and while her brother George offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event.

The best moment came when Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin George to keep it cool, and placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.

Archie Harrison, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son born on May 6, will also make his Buckingham Palace balcony debut in the coming years. Fans will see Archie again at his christening this summer.