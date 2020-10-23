The baby girl's name is a meaningful tribute to the royal family's lineage

Royal Baby Alert! Albania's Crown Prince and Princess Welcome Daughter — with a Special Name

Albania's royal family is welcoming their newest member!

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday. They named their daughter Geraldine — a meaningful tribute to the baby's paternal great-grandmother, Queen Geraldine. (In fact, the new addition was born at the Queen Geraldine Maternity Hospital in Tirana!)

Queen Geraldine died on Oct. 22, 2002 — exactly 18 years to the day before her namesake's birth.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the royal court said in a statement announcing the birth.

Queen Geraldine was Albania's last queen consort before King Zog I was forced into exile when the Italians invaded in 1939. Although the monarchy was dissolved, Zog's son King Leka remained head of the House of Zogu and claimant to the throne until his death in 2011 and was succeeded by his only son, Leka II.

Crown Prince Leka II married actress and singer Elia Zaharia in Oct. 2016, making her Crown Princess Elia of the Albanians.

The couple lives in Tirana, where they represent Albania and Kosova and preside over the Queen Geraldine Foundation. Prince Leka has worked as an advisor within the Albanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and the Albanian Presidents Office, while Princess Elia works at the Albanian National Theater.

The British royal family is also preparing to welcome another baby to the world. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

In a statement, the palace said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021."

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

