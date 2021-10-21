The singer previously admitted to having a crush on one of the royal brothers

Adele Choses Between Prince William and Prince Harry in a British-Themed Game of 'This or That'

Count Adele on #TeamHarry!

The songstress was the latest celebrity to take on Vogue's 73 Questions challenge while sharing a peek of her Los Angeles home. As she headed inside, Adele was asked to participate in a British-themed round of "This or That."

After choosing Blur over Oasis and Liam Gallagher over his brother Noel "without a doubt," she was asked to pick between royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William.

"Prince..." Adele said, drawing out her answer, "Harry," then turning to give the camera a cheeky smile.

Her answer shouldn't come as a shock — back in 2011, the singer admitted to Glamour that she had a crush on the redheaded royal (years before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle).

"I'm after Prince Harry," Adele told the magazine. "I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry! I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh."

But there were no hard feelings on the day of Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018. In fact, Adele decided to dress up to send a proper congratulations message to the new married couple.

Decked out in a black-lace headpiece with sequins and holding a glass of what looked like champagne, Adele wrote a sweet Instagram post that said, "Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You're the most beautiful bride. I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x."

Although Adele, 33, hasn't met Prince William or Prince Harry (at least, not in a public setting), she came face-to-face with their dad, Prince Charles, in 2013 when she accepted her MBE medal from him at Buckingham Palace. The honor, reserved for exemplary British subjects, was for her services to music.

Adele likely would have run into Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the London premiere of Skyfall, the James Bond film for which she recorded her song of the same name. However, the premiere was held just days after Adele welcomed her son, Angelo.