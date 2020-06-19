From the Big Screen to Broadway, 11 Actresses Who've Played Princess Diana

Debicki, 29, whose credits include roles in The Night Manager and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, will portray Princess Diana in the final seasons of Netflix's The Crown. She will take over the role from Emma Corrin, who portrays Diana in the upcoming fourth season.

The show is slated to end after six seasons, with the sixth bringing the story up to the early 2000s, which suggests that it will cover the royal's tragic death in 1997.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” the actress, who is practically the royal's doppelgänger, said in a statement.