Here's How the Actors Voicing Royals in The Prince Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Gary Janetti Voices Prince George
The Family Guy producer and Royal Family meme-maker will narrate the animated show through the eyes of 6-year-old Prince George. He will also write and produce the series. You can expect his signature sass and all of the tea spilling!
Orlando Bloom Voices Prince Harry
The Carnival Row actor will voice the Duke of Sussex, who recently made the unprecedented decision to step away from royal life (and his HRH title!) with his wife, Meghan Markle, and young son, Archie.
To watch the drama go down through the eyes of a 6-year-old future king is bound to be hilarious. Do you think they’ll take some creative license and write George into Harry’s meeting with his brother, William, father, Prince Charles, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth?
Condola Rashad Voices Meghan Markle
The Billions actress will voice American-born Markle, whom Janetti’s satirical version of George on Instagram has a rather complicated relationship with. From making fun of her outfits to taking a turn for the sympathetic, we wonder how it’ll play out on screen.
Fun fact: It’s not Rashad’s first time playing Orlando Bloom’s love interest! The pair starred opposite one another on Broadway as another famous pair of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet.
Iwan Rheon Voices Prince William
He played one of Game of Thrones‘ most hated villains, Ramsay Snow, and now he is voicing the future King of England and Prince George’s dad. Here’s hoping he makes Prince William a little more likable than his GoT character.
Lucy Punch Voices Kate Middleton
The English actress has made appearances on television shows like A Series of Unfortunate Events, New Girl, The Conners and films like Into the Woods and Cake. In other words, you’ve seen her around before, and now you’ll hear her as Prince George’s mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Frances de la Tour Voices Queen Elizabeth
De la Tour has an acting résumé worthy of the Queen of England herself. The English actress has worked on films like Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland and Into the Woods, and she recently lent her talents to shows like Outlander, The Collection and Vanity Fair. In other words, bow down.
Tom Hollander Voices Prince Philip and Prince Charles
Hollander is pulling double-duty as he voices both Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, and the next-in-line, Prince Charles.
He boasts quite the résumé as well, not only acting in films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Bird Box, but doing voice-overs for Family Guy and American Dad. He also worked with Orlando Bloom in Pirates of the Caribbean — it’s a small world, after all!
Alan Cumming Voices George's Butler, Owen
As the only (announced) fictional character — a butler for Prince George named Owen — the Scottish stage and screen star will no doubt bring his signature dry wit and theatrical flair. He’s also had his own brush with royalty: in 2009, he was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, at Buckingham Palace for his contributions to the arts and the gay rights movement.