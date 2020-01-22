Here's How the Actors Voicing Royals in The Prince Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts

The Carnival Row actor will voice the Duke of Sussex, who recently made the unprecedented decision to step away from royal life (and his HRH title!) with his wife, Meghan Markle, and young son, Archie.

To watch the drama go down through the eyes of a 6-year-old future king is bound to be hilarious. Do you think they’ll take some creative license and write George into Harry’s meeting with his brother, William, father, Prince Charles, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth?