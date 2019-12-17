A Very Royal Christmas! Royal Families from Around the World Share Their 2019 Holiday Cards

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the palace! See the festive photos the world's royals chose for their year's holiday card
By Stephanie Petit
December 17, 2019 11:16 AM

Norway

LISE ASERUD/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty

King Harald and Queen Sonja took a seat for their annual Christmas photo call — surrounded by Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon and Prince Sverre Magnus — alongside a Christmas tree.

Norway

LISE ASERUD/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty

The royal family then shared a laugh while checking out a gingerbread house.

Spain

Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain chose a photo from October during a visit to Asiegu to share their holiday wishes this year. They happily pose with daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, who sport matching coats.

Denmark

The Royal House

Taken in the royal barn behind the historic Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, the Danish royals’ festive image also shows Crown Prince Frederick and his Australian wife, Crown Princess Mary, posing with their children and two thoroughbreds. Princess Isabella, 12, steals the show giving one of the white Kladruber horses some serious side-eye.

Jordan

Queen Rania Al Abdullah/Instagram

“Best wishes from our family to yours as we approach the New Year,” Queen Rania of Jordan captioned a new family portrait on Instagram, in which she and King Abdullah pose with their four children. The family even coordinated in white shirts and jeans!

