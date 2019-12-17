A Very Royal Christmas! Royal Families from Around the World Share Their 2019 Holiday Cards

Norway
King Harald and Queen Sonja took a seat for their annual Christmas photo call — surrounded by Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon and Prince Sverre Magnus — alongside a Christmas tree.
Norway
The royal family then shared a laugh while checking out a gingerbread house.
Spain
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain chose a photo from October during a visit to Asiegu to share their holiday wishes this year. They happily pose with daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, who sport matching coats.
Denmark
Taken in the royal barn behind the historic Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, the Danish royals’ festive image also shows Crown Prince Frederick and his Australian wife, Crown Princess Mary, posing with their children and two thoroughbreds. Princess Isabella, 12, steals the show giving one of the white Kladruber horses some serious side-eye.
Jordan
“Best wishes from our family to yours as we approach the New Year,” Queen Rania of Jordan captioned a new family portrait on Instagram, in which she and King Abdullah pose with their four children. The family even coordinated in white shirts and jeans!