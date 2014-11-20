A Cuddly Camel for Prince George? Prince Harry Goes Shopping for Souvenirs

Prince Harry has been getting in some Christmas shopping in the Middle East, picking up a soft toy camel and rubbing an oil lamp as if to make a wish.

The prince, 30, was touring a souk in Oman when he dipped into his pockets for some mementos.

And The Daily Telegraph ponders if the cashmere scarf he picked out is for sister-in-law Kate and whether a gray and red masar, or turban, scarf is destined for his brother, Prince William. There’s no doubt that the $7 cuddly camel is best suited to 16-month-old Prince George.

At one shop, he didn’t even have to pay: The owner insisted that he take a wooden box, shaped like a mini-treasure chest, and a colorful tote bag as gifts. Perhaps Prince Charles, 66, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will find them wrapped for Christmas, The Daily Telegraph suggests.

There’s no doubt that they’d be fitting presents for the royals. The Windsors like to give each other inexpensive gifts, which they lay out on long trestle tables in the drawing room at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham House to kick off festivities on Christmas Eve, former chef Darren McGrady has told PEOPLE.

It wasn’t just gifts that caught playful Harry’s eye. When he was browsing another store in the aptly-named Alauddin City, he handled a tiny oil lamp and rubbed it, Aladdin-style. (Was the bachelor prince wishing a genie would appear and conjure up a bride?)

Some local youngsters were hoping that a princess had indeed emerged. The school kids had gathered, preparing to hand over flowers, for Harry and his “wife.” When they were told that he didn’t have one, they had to keep a second bouquet hidden.

Earlier, folk dancer Mohammed Moussa challenged him to a dance while brandishing a three-foot-long sword.

Harry has now moved on to Abu Dhabi, where he will take part in a polo game that will aid his African charity Sentebale, and he hopes to take in the final Formula 1 grand prix of the season over the weekend.

