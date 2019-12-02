9 Meghan Markle-Approved Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

The Perfect Pompon Hat
Stay warm and give back with Meghan Markle’s go-to coat brand Sentaler. The Canadian label’s baby alpaca Ribbed Hat comes complete with an oversized fur pompon, and proceeds of all sales go to the Sick Kids Foundation, helping pediatric patients worldwide.
Buy it! Adult Ribbed Hat with Oversized Fur Pompon, $195; sentaler.com
Bring Good Karma
Spotted on Meghan at the U.S Open in September, this 18-karat “Evil Eye” bracelet by Alemdara is handmade in the ancient markets of Instanbul. The royal mom also has a necklace from the brand, featuring the same navy blue enamel eye, long believed by many cultures to offer protection and bring good luck.
Buy it! Didem Bracelet, $355; alemdara.com
Pen to Paper
Saying “thank you” never looked so chic. Meghan might have her own monogrammed stationery complete with official cypher, but Smythson (where she bulk-bought leather notebooks as a thank you to those involved with her British Vogue project) offer a stylish alternative.
Buy it! Circus Thank You Card, $20; smythson.com
A Nod to Loved Ones
Paying homage to your loved ones is easy to do when it looks this chic! Just days before Archie’s christening, Meghan made a very public declaration of love for her son with a personalised 18-karat gold “A” necklace by the Australian jewelry brand Verse.
Buy it! Love Letters One Letter Necklace, $402; versefinejewellery.com
Time for a Cuppa
When it comes to tea time, Meghan serves hers in this rustic teapot from Soho Home, the homewares brand affiliated with the private members chain, Soho House. And this teapot is as pretty as it practical as it’s microwave and oven-proof. Sides of avocado toast not mandatory.
Buy it! Large Country House Teapot, $55; sohohome.com
Sustainable Sparkles
Get your sparkle on with these eco-friendly earrings by London-based brand Kimai who specialize in lab grown diamonds. Meghan wore these 18-karat gold Felicity earrings (inspired by the idea of dancing diamonds) back in January and is said to be a big fan of the ever-growing ethical label.
Buy it! Kimai Felicity Earrings, $555 per earring; kimai.co
Hosiery with a Twist
A fan of these revolutionary tights from British brand Heist, Meghan often wears these on formal occasions (she loves the nude, which come in seven shades). These luxe tights are completely seamless for extra comfort and come in two waistband heights (low or high), making them a comfy and warm addition to any party outfit.
Buy it! The Nude Tights, $36; heist-studios.com
This astrology-themed 10-karat gold charm by Sentables was gifted to the royal mom by a friend. Meghan wore the "Vanessa" gold coin charm, featuring a bull, the zodiac sign of Archie, a Taurean with another charm to represent Prince Harry’s Virgo sign to a military event in Windsor.
Buy it! Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charms, $159; suetables.com
Santa Ready!
With two royal warrants, there’s a reason why the London department store Fortnum & Mason is so busy at Christmas. Famous for their luxe hampers and afternoon teas (although Meghan is a fan of their coffee truffles), they also have a huge selection of gifts and decorations for all the family, like these hand-embroidered Christmas stockings.
Buy it! Alphabet Stocking, $71; fortnumandmason.com