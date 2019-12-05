9 Kate Middleton-Inspired Goodies for the Royal Lover in Your Life This Holiday Season

From everyday lip gloss to classic pearl earrings, Kate Middleton's lifestyle and beauty choices can be yours this holiday
By Monique Jessen
December 05, 2019 02:06 PM

Jewelry on the Go

Known for her colorful combination of gemstones, British jeweler Kiki McDonough has been a go-to for Kate for several years. With this beautiful handcrafted pebble grain leather jewelry roll, which is suede-lined, you can be sure to travel in true royal style.

Buy it! Burgundy Jewellry Roll, $225; kiki.co.uk

Stylish First Steps

Hampton Classics

They’re the canvas shoes loved by the Cambridges (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate all own several pairs!), and now Hampton Classics at Trotters have launched My First Hampton Classics. Party shoes don’t come any cuter than this patent “Jemima” style.

Buy it! Burgundy Patent My First Hampton Classics Jemima First Walkers, $58; trotters.co.uk

The Pretty Shirt 

When it comes to white shirts, they don’t get prettier than this one by M.i.h Jeans. Worn by Kate to attend the Chelsea Flower Show in London this summer, this broderie anglais shirt with scalloped trim and puff sleeves is perfect for a smart casual look all-year round. 

Buy it! Mabel Shirt, $325; mih-jeans.com

Colorful Gems

These green onyx earrings by Monica Vinader have been worn numerous times by Kate over the years. With irregular gemstones encased in 18-karat gold plated vermeil, they are a classic style that’s perfect for everyday wear. 

Buy it! Siren Wire Earrings, $175; monicavinader.com

A Regal Tree Ornament 

Pop a palace on your tree! This beautiful Christmas decoration picturing an embroidered Kensington Palace is handmade and unique. It adds quite the regal touch to any Christmas tree — and they ship worldwide!

Buy it! Kensington Palace Building Decoration, $39; historicroyalpalaces.com

Royal-Approved Lip Gloss

Clarins

When Kate attended Wimbledon this summer, she gave us a rare peek inside her makeup bag. The royal was spotted with a tube of Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Gloss in her hand. The French skincare and cosmetics brand is also a favorite of the Queen.  

Buy it! Natural Lip Perfector, $26; clarinsusa.com

Silky Snooze

Catch some much-needed shut eye in this silk mask by one of Kate’s favorite labels, Beulah London. Specialising in timeless, feminine designs, the British brand also has a social mission: to help underprivileged women back into the workplace.

Buy it! Painterly Forest Rose Eye Mask, $82.55; beulahlondon.com

Dressed Down Duchess

Katemoji

We rarely see Kate without her signature blowout and full face of makeup, but even a royal mom needs some down time! This T-shirt from Katemoji imagines Kate relaxing with a face mask…and, of course, a tiara.

Buy it! Kate’s Spa Day T-Shirt, $20; katemoji.com

Classic Pearls

Pearls are the gift that truly last a lifetime, and this set has been worn by Kate for almost a decade. The Baroque Pearl Earring Drops from Annoushka feature detachable freshwater pearls suspended on 18-karat gold rings, which mean you can mix and match them for a versatile look every time.

Buy it! Baroque Pearl Earring Drops, $395; annoushka.com

