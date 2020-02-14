7-Year-Old Girl with Brain Tumor Fulfills Wish of Meeting Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria

Image zoom Emilia and Crown Princess Victoria Sara Friberg Kungl. Hovstaterna

Royal dreams do come true!

On Thursday, 7-year-old Emilia traveled over 400 miles to meet Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Through the charity organization Min Stora Dag, Emilia, who has a type of brain tumor called ependymoma, was finally able to fulfill her wish of meeting Princess Victoria.

The princess, 42, welcomed Emilia to Princess Sibylla’s floor in the palace for tea and biscuits before rounding out the hour visit with surprising the horse-loving Emilia with a ride through Stockholm with a horse carriage from the King’s court stall.

RELATED: See Princess Estelle of Sweden’s Adorable Back-to-School Portrait — Taken by Mom Princess Victoria!

Image zoom Sara Friberg Kungl. Hovstaterna

“Yesterday, the Royal Palace received a special visitor: 7-year-old Emilia from Trelleborg had traveled to Stockholm to meet, together with her parents and sister Maja, the Crown Princess,” the Instagram caption said in Swedish.

The royal also had the opportunity to meet Emilia’s parents and sister Maja.

RELATED: Royal Sisters-in-Law Go Hiking! See Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia of Sweden in the Wild

Image zoom Princess Victoria meets Emilia and her family at the Royal Palace Sara Friberg Kungl. Hovstaterna

Image zoom Princess Victoria and Emilia Sara Friberg Kungl. Hovstaterna

Image zoom Crown Princess Victoria welcomes Emilia Sara Friberg Kungl. Hovstaterna

Emilia and Maja were sure to look their best for the princess, wearing the same style dress in purple and light teal and similar silver mary-jane pumps.

Image zoom Emilia's carriage ride Sara Friberg Kungl. Hovstaterna

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Min Stora Dag, which in Swedish means “My Special Day,” helps provide nearly 5,000 children and adolescents with critical illnesses and diseases a “special day” which “gives extra strength and happiness in a tough everyday life,” according to their website.