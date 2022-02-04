7-Plus Decades of Queen Elizabeth II's Iconic Handbags

Time may pass and her outfits might change color, but one thing remains the same: Queen Elizabeth II's dedication to her iconic handbags.

Over the last five decades, the Queen has worn six different styles from the British luxury brand Launer, but it's the Traviata that has become her go-to style. Handmade in fine calf leather with a soft goat suede lining, the classic style, retailing for $2,376, is so closely associated with the Queen, it's become a bestseller for the brand and a constant in her closet. Olivia Colman even carried one when she played the Queen on The Crown!

Here, a look back at Her Majesty's journeys with her trusty handbags through the years.