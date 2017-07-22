4 Reasons Why Birthday Boy Prince George Is Our Favorite Royal 4-Year-Old

Dear Prince George,

It seems like just yesterday you were making your global debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing, with photographers in your face. (That was probably pretty confusing for a 1-day-old.) You walk! You talk! You have little teeth! You have even outgrown your knee sock stage. (Or at least, are swapping them out for summer.) Time flies.

Chris Jackson/Getty

And though no one needs an explanation of why you are so lovable, we’re serving up four of them in honor of your fourth birthday:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

1. You’re royally adorable.

Let’s start with the obvious. Yes, you have (mostly) outgrown the chubby cheeks of your baby years, but you have since picked up a swagger and personality that’s all your own.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

2. You’re passionate about planes.

Following in pilot dad Prince William’s footsteps, you had a blast at the Royal International Air Tattoo air show in 2016 (getting not one, but two plane stickers). And you excitedly explored a helicopter (and tried on a helmet) before leaving Germany this week.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

3. Just like Mom, you’re a style icon.

In case you didn’t know, the “Kate effect” describes the phenomenon of your mom’s clothes selling out within hours (sometimes, minutes!) of her wearing them. And it’s a trait you (and your sister Princess Charlotte) have inherited. You made knee socks a trend again, rocked vintage apparel and even made suspenders look cool. (And this was all before your fourth birthday.)

Samir Hussein/WireImage

4. You’re in touch with your emotions.

What stiff upper lip? Only a future king can wear a pout that well.

Happy Birthday, George!

Love,

PEOPLE Royals