30 of Princess Eugenie's Most Whimsical Fascinators and Hats in Honor of Her 30th Birthday

Princess Eugenie, who celebrates her birthday on March 23, has no shortage of eye-catching headwear. See how her style has developed from a young princess to a stunning woman
By Stephanie Petit
March 23, 2020 02:41 PM

1 of 30

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Perhaps Princess Eugenie‘s most famous fascinor was the feathered number worn to cousin Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. She and sister Princess Beatrice made headlines for their whimsical headpieces.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter started her love of eye-catching headpieces early. Here she is at the 2002 Trooping the Colour celebrations with a light blue topper that perfectly matches her dress.

3 of 30

Justin Goff/UK Press via Getty

The royal hinted at her love of dramatic hats during the family’s 2002 outing to Christmas church services. Her festive headpiece featured a burst of florals and feathers.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 30

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Eugenie opted for a headband with an elaborate design off to the side for her 2006 Trooping the Colour appearance.

Advertisement

5 of 30

Anwar Hussein/FilmMagic

The princess chose a similar headpiece for the following year’s Trooping the Colour.

6 of 30

Indigo/Getty

Princess Eugenie’s fascinators often seem to defy gravity, like this black number from the 2011 Royal Ascot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 30

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The Royal Ascot is one of Eugenie’s favorite events to show off fanciful headpieces, like this eye-catching accessory from the 2008 event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 30

Indigo/Getty

Princess Eugenie wasn’t afraid to experiment with color — just like her royal grandmother! At the 2009 Royal Ascot, she paired a neon green headtopper with a purple dress.

Advertisement

9 of 30

Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie added quite a few inches to her height with this Royal Ascot look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 30

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Eugenie topped off her Royal Ascot 2010 ensemble with a literal bow. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 30

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

Princess Eugenie is a big fan of designs that are tilted off to one side of her head, like this number from the 2011 wedding of Zara and Mike Tindall.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 30

Indigo/Getty

Eugenie took the phrase “a feather in your cap” quite literally while choosing her ensemble for the royal family’s church outing for Easter in 2012.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 30

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty

Princess Eugenie went with an old school inspiration for the Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012, celebrating 60 years of Queen Elizabeth’s rule.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 30

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The royal didn’t ruffle any feathers during her the 2012 Trooping the Colour festivities, despite her bird-inspired headpiece.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 30

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Another playful Royal Ascot look, this one from 2012.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Eugenie’s sequins fascinator was the perfect accessory while attending the 2013 wedding of Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Rupert Finch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Eugenie’s headpiece did double duty at the 2014 Royal Ascot: looking stylish and sheilding her from the summer sun!

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Eugenie cheered on horses in a front-facing fascinator with sheer ribbon detail for Ladies’ Day at the 2015 Royal Ascot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The princess wowed in white — capped off by a tilted headpiece — at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2015.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

For her 2016 Easter outing, Eugenie chose a light pink floral piece that rested on her forehead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Eugenie was anything but boring at the 2016 Royal Ascot with a head-turning hat with tons of detail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Eugenie sported a circular fascinator featuring a colorful flower for Easter church services in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The princess appeared to be inspired by the Queen’s love of wide brimmed hats at the 2017 Royal Ascot, putting a modern twist on the classic piece.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Queen’s granddaughter looked perfectly polished at the 2017 Royal Ascot, thanks in large part to her fun floral headpiece.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Eugenie stunned at the 2017 Royal Ascot with an assymmetrical blue hat featuring yellow flowers on the top — which perfectly coordinated with her patterned dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 30

The newlywed had love on her mind (and her hat!) at a 2018 garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 30

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

For the 2018 Trooping the Colour, Eugenie chose a hat that shielded her from the sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 30

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and big sis Princess Beatrice coordinated at the 2019 Trooping the Colour, both donning black headpieces with white floral designs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 30

Hugh Routledge/Shutterstock

Arriving in a carriage behind Queen Elizabeth at the 2019 Royal Ascot, Eugenie wore a green feathered hat by British milliner Bundle MacLaren. 

“I think it’s a really classic look but with a twist — understated elegance, with a stylish edge,” milliner Ellie Fennell told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 30

ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, Princess Eugenie’s most spectacular headpiece was the tiara she wore for her Oct. 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The royal borrowed the stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother.

And she really let the sparkler shine by going without a traditional dramatic veil — proudly displaying the back scar from her scoliosis surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.