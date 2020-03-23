30 of Princess Eugenie's Most Whimsical Fascinators and Hats in Honor of Her 30th Birthday

Perhaps Princess Eugenie‘s most famous fascinor was the feathered number worn to cousin Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. She and sister Princess Beatrice made headlines for their whimsical headpieces.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter started her love of eye-catching headpieces early. Here she is at the 2002 Trooping the Colour celebrations with a light blue topper that perfectly matches her dress.
The royal hinted at her love of dramatic hats during the family’s 2002 outing to Christmas church services. Her festive headpiece featured a burst of florals and feathers.
Eugenie opted for a headband with an elaborate design off to the side for her 2006 Trooping the Colour appearance.
The princess chose a similar headpiece for the following year’s Trooping the Colour.
Princess Eugenie’s fascinators often seem to defy gravity, like this black number from the 2011 Royal Ascot.
The Royal Ascot is one of Eugenie’s favorite events to show off fanciful headpieces, like this eye-catching accessory from the 2008 event.
Princess Eugenie wasn’t afraid to experiment with color — just like her royal grandmother! At the 2009 Royal Ascot, she paired a neon green headtopper with a purple dress.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie added quite a few inches to her height with this Royal Ascot look.
Eugenie topped off her Royal Ascot 2010 ensemble with a literal bow.
Princess Eugenie is a big fan of designs that are tilted off to one side of her head, like this number from the 2011 wedding of Zara and Mike Tindall.
Eugenie took the phrase “a feather in your cap” quite literally while choosing her ensemble for the royal family’s church outing for Easter in 2012.
Princess Eugenie went with an old school inspiration for the Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012, celebrating 60 years of Queen Elizabeth’s rule.
The royal didn’t ruffle any feathers during her the 2012 Trooping the Colour festivities, despite her bird-inspired headpiece.
Another playful Royal Ascot look, this one from 2012.
Eugenie’s sequins fascinator was the perfect accessory while attending the 2013 wedding of Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Rupert Finch.
Eugenie’s headpiece did double duty at the 2014 Royal Ascot: looking stylish and sheilding her from the summer sun!
Eugenie cheered on horses in a front-facing fascinator with sheer ribbon detail for Ladies’ Day at the 2015 Royal Ascot.
The princess wowed in white — capped off by a tilted headpiece — at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2015.
For her 2016 Easter outing, Eugenie chose a light pink floral piece that rested on her forehead.
Princess Eugenie was anything but boring at the 2016 Royal Ascot with a head-turning hat with tons of detail.
Eugenie sported a circular fascinator featuring a colorful flower for Easter church services in 2017.
The princess appeared to be inspired by the Queen’s love of wide brimmed hats at the 2017 Royal Ascot, putting a modern twist on the classic piece.
The Queen’s granddaughter looked perfectly polished at the 2017 Royal Ascot, thanks in large part to her fun floral headpiece.
Eugenie stunned at the 2017 Royal Ascot with an assymmetrical blue hat featuring yellow flowers on the top — which perfectly coordinated with her patterned dress.
The newlywed had love on her mind (and her hat!) at a 2018 garden party at Buckingham Palace.
For the 2018 Trooping the Colour, Eugenie chose a hat that shielded her from the sun.
Princess Eugenie and big sis Princess Beatrice coordinated at the 2019 Trooping the Colour, both donning black headpieces with white floral designs.
Arriving in a carriage behind Queen Elizabeth at the 2019 Royal Ascot, Eugenie wore a green feathered hat by British milliner Bundle MacLaren.
“I think it’s a really classic look but with a twist — understated elegance, with a stylish edge,” milliner Ellie Fennell told PEOPLE.
Of course, Princess Eugenie’s most spectacular headpiece was the tiara she wore for her Oct. 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The royal borrowed the stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother.
And she really let the sparkler shine by going without a traditional dramatic veil — proudly displaying the back scar from her scoliosis surgery.