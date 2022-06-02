Prince Louis Makes a Memorable Trooping the Colour Appearance! See All of the Photos
The 4-year-old royal stole the show when he joined his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the 2022 Trooping the Colour in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were all present for the 2022 Trooping the Colour, with the royal children coordinating in blue outfits.
Prince Louis' great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth smiled at the young royal as they celebrated her birthday at Trooping the Colour.
The three siblings were the youngest royals to participate this year after the Queen announced last month that only working members of the royal family and some of their children would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
It was only Prince Louis' second time celebrating with his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace — the youngest of Kate Middleton and Prince William's family attended for the first time in 2019.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George are old pros when it comes to the event. George made his debut in 2015, while Charlotte made hers in 2016.
The event was scaled back in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so this marks the first time in two years that the family has been able to gather for the celebration.
The littlest of the Cambridges stole the show during the event, waving to the crowd, pulling funny faces and covering his ears with his hands during the noisy flypast.
Prince Louis made a face while watching the event. His mom reminded her youngest child to take his hands out of his mouth, at one point saying, "Good boy."
Louis covered his ears during the flypast as his brother and sister smiled.
At one point, he pulled this face as the planes roared overhead.
Same, Prince Louis, same.
It was a big day for the 4-year-old, who also made his carriage ride debut alongside his elder siblings during the parade.
At one point, the royal enthusiastically waved until his big sister attempted to get him to stop, taking his hand and placing it in his lap.
Undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.
