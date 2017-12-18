29 Gifts Every Royal Fan Must Have This Holiday Season

From princess-approved pajamas to collectibles galore, no royal lover should go through Christmas without receiving a few of these presents — even the Queen would approve!

More
Diana Pearl
and Stephanie Petit
November 29, 2018 11:22 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>This miniature figurine of the Queen (and her trusted, four-legged friend) makes for the perfect desk companion.</p> <p><b>Buy it! </b>Funko POP!: Queen Elizabeth II Collectible Figure, $9.44; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Funko-POP-Family-Elizabeth-Collectible/dp/B0777TCYD7/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B0777TCYD7&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=6bed4e571be65b0ca77f43252d2b00b9" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Funko-POP-Family-Elizabeth-Collectible/dp/B0777TCYD7/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543503311&#038;sr=8-13&#038;keywords=royal+family" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Funko-POP-Family-Elizabeth-Collectible/dp/B0777TCYD7/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543503311&#038;sr=8-13&#038;keywords=royal+family" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
ROYAL WORK PALS

This miniature figurine of the Queen (and her trusted, four-legged friend) makes for the perfect desk companion.

Buy it! Funko POP!: Queen Elizabeth II Collectible Figure, $9.44; amazon.com

Amazon
<p>Get up close and personal with your favorite royals, just like longtime photographer of the family Chris Jackson in his new collection.</p> <p><b>Buy it! </b><em>Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today&nbsp;Hardcover</em>, $28.46; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Monarchy-British-Royal-Family/dp/0847864286?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=0847864286&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=6bed4e571be65b0ca77f43252d2b00b9" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Monarchy-British-Royal-Family/dp/0847864286" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Monarchy-British-Royal-Family/dp/0847864286" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
THE ULTIMATE COFFEE TABLE BOOK

Get up close and personal with your favorite royals, just like longtime photographer of the family Chris Jackson in his new collection.

Buy it! Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today Hardcover, $28.46; amazon.com

<p>Meghan wore this&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-everlane-items/">staple leather tote</a>&nbsp;for her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-invictus-games-outfits-how-to-buy">first official appearance</a>&nbsp;with Prince Harry.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong>&nbsp;$175; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=PEO%2C29GiftsEveryRoyalFanMustHaveThisHolidaySeason%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C5538409%2C201712%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-day-market-tote-cognac%3Futm_source%3Dpepperjam%26amp%3Butm_medium%3D1-6819%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3D73861%26amp%3BclickId%3D2108116250%26amp%3Butm_source%3Dpepperjam%26amp%3Butm_medium%3D8-9711%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3D131940%26amp%3BclickId%3D2521702087" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-day-market-tote-cognac?utm_source=pepperjam&#038;utm_medium=1-6819&#038;utm_campaign=73861&#038;clickId=2108116250&#038;utm_source=pepperjam&#038;utm_medium=8-9711&#038;utm_campaign=131940&#038;clickId=2521702087" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.everlane.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="everlane.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-day-market-tote-cognac?utm_source=pepperjam&#038;utm_medium=1-6819&#038;utm_campaign=73861&#038;clickId=2108116250&#038;utm_source=pepperjam&#038;utm_medium=8-9711&#038;utm_campaign=131940&#038;clickId=2521702087" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">everlane.com</a></p>
pinterest
YOUR GO-TO PURSE, JUST LIKE MEGHAN'S

Meghan wore this staple leather tote for her first official appearance with Prince Harry. 

Buy it! $175; everlane.com

Everlane
<p>The Queen&#8217;s pup pals are the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season.</p> <p><b>Buy it!&nbsp;</b>Navy Corgi Socks, $20; <a href="https://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/gifts/luxury-gifts/corgi-sock-collection/navy-corgi-socks.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">royalcollectionshop.co.uk</a></p>
pinterest
SOMETHING TO WARM YOUR FEET (AND YOUR SOUL)

The Queen’s pup pals are the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Buy it! Navy Corgi Socks, $20; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

Royalcollectionshop.co.uk
<p>Any royal lover will surely be bingeing <i>The Crown</i>&#8216;s second season come December, so the series&#8217;s official companion book makes for the perfect gift come Christmas, which just happens to be about the time they will have finished the new season, too.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1: Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, and the Making of a Young Queen, $19; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crown-Companion-Elizabeth-Churchill-1947-1955/dp/1524762288/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1510698691&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=the+crown+companion+book">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
THE OFFICIAL COMPANION BOOK TO THE CROWN

Any royal lover will surely be bingeing The Crown‘s second season come December, so the series’s official companion book makes for the perfect gift come Christmas, which just happens to be about the time they will have finished the new season, too.

Buy it! The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1: Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, and the Making of a Young Queen, $19; amazon.com

<p>Meghan wrote the foreword to this cookbook, created to benefit the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 70 people died last year. It includes recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen &ndash; and quickly became a best-seller!</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong>&nbsp;<em>Together: Our Community Cookbook</em>, $11.40; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Together-Community-Cookbook-Hubb-Kitchen/dp/1984824082/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=1984824082&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=6bed4e571be65b0ca77f43252d2b00b9" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Together-Community-Cookbook-Hubb-Kitchen/dp/1984824082/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543504376&#038;sr=1-1&#038;keywords=together+our+community+cookbook" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Together-Community-Cookbook-Hubb-Kitchen/dp/1984824082/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543504376&#038;sr=1-1&#038;keywords=together+our+community+cookbook" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
YOUR NEW FAVORITE COOKBOOK

Meghan wrote the foreword to this cookbook, created to benefit the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 70 people died last year. It includes recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen – and quickly became a best-seller!

Buy it! Together: Our Community Cookbook, $11.40; amazon.com

Extracted from Together: Our Community Cookbook Photography by Jenny Zarins
<p>When you call a palace home, it&#8217;s safe to say you know a thing or two about luxury, even when it comes to loungewear. Beatrice and Eugenie&#8217;s go-to PJs from Maison du Soir fit the bill!</p> <p><strong>Buy it! </strong>Bardot Blouse, Emerald, $130;&nbsp; <a href="https://maisondusoir.com/products/bardot-emerald" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">maisondusoir.com</a>; Ava Pant, Emerald, $115; <a href="https://maisondusoir.com/products/ava-emerald" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">maisondusoir.com</a></p>
pinterest
PRINCESSES BEATRICE AND EUGENIE'S FAVORITE COZY PAJAMAS

When you call a palace home, it’s safe to say you know a thing or two about luxury, even when it comes to loungewear. Beatrice and Eugenie’s go-to PJs from Maison du Soir fit the bill!

Buy it! Bardot Blouse, Emerald, $130;  maisondusoir.com; Ava Pant, Emerald, $115; maisondusoir.com

Maisondusoir.com
<p>You may not be able to live there (or go to tea there!) but at least you can put Buckingham Palace together with this mini puzzle.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> CubicFun MC162H Buckingham Palace Puzzle, $12.41; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00D2PXJYY/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;creativeASIN=B00D2PXJYY&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;linkId=bb63904c59392203df22cfd09f2e83b6">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
 A BUCKINGHAM PALACE PUZZLE

You may not be able to live there (or go to tea there!) but at least you can put Buckingham Palace together with this mini puzzle. 

Buy it! CubicFun MC162H Buckingham Palace Puzzle, $12.41; amazon.com

<p>For the little royal lover (and budding Prince George or Princess Charlotte playmate), a set of Princess Kate paper dolls, complete with plenty of fascinator options.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!&nbsp;</strong>KATE: The Duchess of Cambridge Paper Dolls, $9.99;&nbsp;<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POGGRoyalsMM/http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/kate-eileen-rudisill-miller/1117710540?ean=9780486780733&amp;quickview=true">barnesandnoble.com</a></p>
pinterest
PRINCESS KATE PAPER DOLLS

For the little royal lover (and budding Prince George or Princess Charlotte playmate), a set of Princess Kate paper dolls, complete with plenty of fascinator options.

Buy it! KATE: The Duchess of Cambridge Paper Dolls, $9.99; barnesandnoble.com

<p>Makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury was just <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-gives-mbe-makeup-artist-charlotte-tilbury/">awarded her&nbsp;MBE</a>&nbsp;from the monarch, who inspired three of her lipstick shades: Legendary Queen, The Queen and The Duchess.&nbsp;<b></b></p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Legendary Queen Lipstick, $34; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=566678.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=17241&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fmatte-revolution-legendary-queen.html&#038;u1=PEO%2C29GiftsEveryRoyalFanMustHaveThisHolidaySeason%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C5538409%2C201712%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/matte-revolution-legendary-queen.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.charlottetilbury.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="charlottetilbury.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/matte-revolution-legendary-queen.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">charlottetilbury.com</a></p> <p>The Queen Lipstick, $34; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=566678.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=17241&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fmatte-revolution-lipstick-the-queen.html&#038;u1=PEO%2C29GiftsEveryRoyalFanMustHaveThisHolidaySeason%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C5538409%2C201712%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/matte-revolution-lipstick-the-queen.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.charlottetilbury.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="charlottetilbury.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/matte-revolution-lipstick-the-queen.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">charlottetilbury.com</a></p> <p>The Duchess Lipstick, $34; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=566678.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=17241&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charlottetilbury.com%2Fus%2Fk-i-s-s-i-n-g-the-duchess.html&#038;u1=PEO%2C29GiftsEveryRoyalFanMustHaveThisHolidaySeason%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C5538409%2C201712%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/k-i-s-s-i-n-g-the-duchess.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.charlottetilbury.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="charlottetilbury.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/k-i-s-s-i-n-g-the-duchess.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">charlottetilbury.com</a></p>
pinterest
QUEEN-INSPIRED LIPSTICK SHADES

Makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury was just awarded her MBE from the monarch, who inspired three of her lipstick shades: Legendary Queen, The Queen and The Duchess. 

Buy it! Legendary Queen Lipstick, $34; charlottetilbury.com

The Queen Lipstick, $34; charlottetilbury.com

The Duchess Lipstick, $34; charlottetilbury.com

Charlottetilbury.com
<p>This crown-motif ring &mdash; dotted with 72 diamonds &mdash; from one of <a href="https://people.com/royals/the-designer-of-princess-kates-favorite-pearl-earrings-takes-you-inside-her-store/">Princess Kate&#8217;s favorite jewelry designers, Annoushka</a>, would be at home on the hand of any princess (or just an aspiring one!).</p> <p class="p1"><span class="s1"><strong>Buy it!&nbsp;</strong>Gold Crown Ring, $3,300;&nbsp;<a href="http://www.annoushka.com/us/gold-crown-ring.html">annoushka.com</a></span></p>
pinterest
A RING FIT FOR ROYALTY

This crown-motif ring — dotted with 72 diamonds — from one of Princess Kate’s favorite jewelry designers, Annoushka, would be at home on the hand of any princess (or just an aspiring one!).

Buy it! Gold Crown Ring, $3,300; annoushka.com

<p>Kate&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middletons-secret-dress-up-ponytail/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">new trick to dressing up a casual ponytail</a> is both adorable and easily duplicated. Plus, it&#8217;s the perfect holiday party hairdo!&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong>&nbsp;Bow Ponytail Holder, $10; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fcara-bow-ponytail-holder%252F4324688&#038;u1=PEO%2C29GiftsEveryRoyalFanMustHaveThisHolidaySeason%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C5538409%2C201712%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cara-bow-ponytail-holder/4324688" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/cara-bow-ponytail-holder/4324688" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
A KATE-APPROVED HAIR BOW

Kate’s new trick to dressing up a casual ponytail is both adorable and easily duplicated. Plus, it’s the perfect holiday party hairdo! 

Buy it! Bow Ponytail Holder, $10; nordstrom.com

Jcrew
<p>There are few rituals more innately royal than&nbsp;that of afternoon tea &mdash; and this book will teach you how to indulge like the queen.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> <em>Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace</em>, $19; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Teas-Seasonal-Recipes-Buckingham/dp/1909741337/ref=as_at?imprToken=1shhki82GjlW-KUrSO3vbg&amp;slotNum=0&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=w50&amp;creativeASIN=1909741337&amp;tag=travandleis07-20&amp;ascsubtag=872d939d187f3f8cacd1e570ed3668e5">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
A BOOK OF ROYAL TEAS

There are few rituals more innately royal than that of afternoon tea — and this book will teach you how to indulge like the queen.

Buy it! Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace, $19; amazon.com

Royal Collection Trust
<p>Kate Middleton&#8217;s beige L.K. Bennett Sledge heels have been her go-to ever since she said &#8220;I do&#8221; back in 2011.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> L.K. Bennett Sledge Patent Leather Pumps, $295; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,29GiftsEveryRoyalFanMustHaveThisHolidaySeason,stephpetit,Unc,Gal,5538409,201712,I/https://us.lkbennett.com/product/SCNEWSLEDGEPATENTTrenchNude~New-Sledge-Heel-Nude" data-unprocessed-href= "https://us.lkbennett.com/product/SCNEWSLEDGEPATENTTrenchNude~New-Sledge-Heel-Nude" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.lkbennett.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="lkbennett.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.lkbennett.com/product/SCNEWSLEDGEPATENTTrenchNude~New-Sledge-Heel-Nude" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">lkbennett.com</a></p>
pinterest
A PAIR OF KATE'S FAVORITE HEELS

Kate Middleton’s beige L.K. Bennett Sledge heels have been her go-to ever since she said “I do” back in 2011.

Buy it! L.K. Bennett Sledge Patent Leather Pumps, $295; lkbennett.com

L.K. Bennett
<p>When Andrew Morton&#8217;s bombshell book first debuted in 1992, readers were given an entirely new perspective on the interworkings of the British royal family, as well as the life of Princess Diana. The biography was republished with a 25th anniversary edition this year, so even those who&#8217;ve already read the book should add this copy to their shelves.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> <em>Diana: Her True Story&mdash;in Her Own Words</em>, $12; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Diana-Her-True-Story-Words/dp/1501169734/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1510698702&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=diana+andrew+morton">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
DIANA: HER TRUE STORY

When Andrew Morton’s bombshell book first debuted in 1992, readers were given an entirely new perspective on the interworkings of the British royal family, as well as the life of Princess Diana. The biography was republished with a 25th anniversary edition this year, so even those who’ve already read the book should add this copy to their shelves.

Buy it! Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words, $12; amazon.com

<p>Relive the royal wedding with the tea that London staple store Fortnum and Mason blended especially for it.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!&nbsp;</strong>Wedding Breakfast Blend, 250g Loose Leaf Caddy, $13;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.fortnumandmason.com/products/wedding-breakfast-blend-250g-loose-leaf-tin?taxon_id=100">fortnumandmason.com</a></p>
pinterest
PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCESS KATE'S WEDDING TEA  

Relive the royal wedding with the tea that London staple store Fortnum and Mason blended especially for it.

Buy it! Wedding Breakfast Blend, 250g Loose Leaf Caddy, $13; fortnumandmason.com

<p>The Queen prefers royal women to wear light pink and nude shades of nail colors. The polish with the royal seal of approval goes to&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-kate-middleton-essie-nail-polish/">Essie&#8217;s &#8220;Ballet Slippers,&#8221;</a> which the Queen has been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the sheer, pale pink polish as it was &#8220;the only color Her Majesty would wear.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Essie&#8217;s &#8220;Ballet Slippers,&#8221; $9; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/essie-nail-polish-ballet-slippers/dp/B0030IMVZ6/ref=sr_1_3_a_it?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B0030IMVZ6&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=6bed4e571be65b0ca77f43252d2b00b9" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/essie-nail-polish-ballet-slippers/dp/B0030IMVZ6/ref=sr_1_3_a_it?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543515267&#038;sr=8-3&#038;keywords=ballet+slipper+nail+polish" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/essie-nail-polish-ballet-slippers/dp/B0030IMVZ6/ref=sr_1_3_a_it?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543515267&#038;sr=8-3&#038;keywords=ballet+slipper+nail+polish" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FAVORITE POLISH

The Queen prefers royal women to wear light pink and nude shades of nail colors. The polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” which the Queen has been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the sheer, pale pink polish as it was “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”

Buy it! Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” $9; amazon.com

Amazon
<p>Perfect for hanging on any Anglophile&#8217;s Christmas tree &ndash; and just like the one <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-william-harry-host-president-obama-and-first-lady-for-dinner/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Prince George got as a gift from the Obamas</a>!</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong>&nbsp;Buckingham Palace Rocking Horse Decoration, $19; <a href="https://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/gifts/royal-celebrations/royal-baby/buckingham-palace-rocking-horse-decoration-white.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">royalcollectionshop.co.uk</a></p>
pinterest
AN ADORABLE ORNAMENT

Perfect for hanging on any Anglophile’s Christmas tree – and just like the one Prince George got as a gift from the Obamas!

Buy it! Buckingham Palace Rocking Horse Decoration, $19; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

Royalcollectionshop.co.uk
<p>While it&#8217;s not an exact replica, this off-the-shoulder LBD gives us serious Diana vibes from that 1994 party at the London&#8217;s Sepertine Gallery.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it! </strong>The Row Shelmi Neoprene Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $550; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=293189.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12370&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barneys.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-row-shelmi-neoprene-off-the-shoulder-dress-505151451.html%3FranMID%3D38359%2526ranEAID%3DJ84DHJLQkR4%2526ranSiteID%3DJ84DHJLQkR4-sHWpBL7xUnilLEofe5IKeQ%2526utm_source%3DJ84DHJLQkR4%2526utm_medium%3Daffiliate%2526utm_campaign%3D10570053386%2526utm_content%3D457331%2526siteID%3DJ84DHJLQkR4-sHWpBL7xUnilLEofe5IKeQ&amp;u1=POroyalsggDP">barneysnewyork.com</a></p>
pinterest
A PRINCESS DIANA-INSPIRED DRESS

While it’s not an exact replica, this off-the-shoulder LBD gives us serious Diana vibes from that 1994 party at the London’s Sepertine Gallery. 

Buy it! The Row Shelmi Neoprene Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $550; barneysnewyork.com

Barneys New York
<p>If you want to show your Princess Kate colors in a more subtle way, how about a scarf that she&#8217;s worn (not the exact one) named for her title in Scotland?</p> <p><strong>Buy it!&nbsp;</strong>The Strathearn Royal Scarf, $90;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.scotweb.co.uk/products/strathearn-kate-middleton-scarf/">scotweb.co.uk</a></p>
pinterest
A SCARF IN STRATHEARN TARTAN

If you want to show your Princess Kate colors in a more subtle way, how about a scarf that she’s worn (not the exact one) named for her title in Scotland?

Buy it! The Strathearn Royal Scarf, $90; scotweb.co.uk

<p>The ultimate repli-Kate? An under $20 version of her iconic engagement ring.</p> <p>Buy it! Jewelrypalace Blue Sapphire Kate Middleton&#8217;s Princess Engagement Ring, $14; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0107PCSTS/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;creativeASIN=B0107PCSTS&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;linkId=723264c3f1c8c29cf5bd7ea5d278ad7d">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
A REPLICA ROYAL RING

The ultimate repli-Kate? An under $20 version of her iconic engagement ring.

Buy it! Jewelrypalace Blue Sapphire Kate Middleton’s Princess Engagement Ring, $14; amazon.com

<p>Even if you can&#8217;t get to London, you can show off your Anglophile pride with this whimsical rucksack.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> DJROW London Print Backpack, $46; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DJROW-London-Backpack-Casual-Daypack/dp/B07G4SYXXP/ref=sr_1_12?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07G4SYXXP&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=6bed4e571be65b0ca77f43252d2b00b9" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/DJROW-London-Backpack-Casual-Daypack/dp/B07G4SYXXP/ref=sr_1_12?s=apparel&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543504108&#038;sr=1-12&#038;nodeID=7141123011&#038;psd=1&#038;keywords=london+print+backpack" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/DJROW-London-Backpack-Casual-Daypack/dp/B07G4SYXXP/ref=sr_1_12?s=apparel&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543504108&#038;sr=1-12&#038;nodeID=7141123011&#038;psd=1&#038;keywords=london+print+backpack" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
A LONDON-PRINTED BACKPACK

Even if you can’t get to London, you can show off your Anglophile pride with this whimsical rucksack.

Buy it! DJROW London Print Backpack, $46; amazon.com

Amazon
<p>No royal fan&#8217;s collection is complete without some commemorative china. Okay, a <em>lot</em> of commemorative china.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Royal Baby 2018 Official Commemorative Tankard, $25; <a href="https://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/gifts/royal-celebrations/royal-baby/royal-baby-2018-tankard.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">royalcollectionshop.co.uk</a></p>
pinterest
A PRINCE LOUIS MUG

No royal fan’s collection is complete without some commemorative china. Okay, a lot of commemorative china. 

Buy it! Royal Baby 2018 Official Commemorative Tankard, $25; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

Royalcollectionshop.co.uk
<p>You feel like you&#8217;re entering a castle when you walk through the doors of Liberty, the London department store. Luckily, their famous prints are available stateside, like this adorable shirt dress on sale at Dillard&#8217;s.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Antonio Melani Printed Shirt Dress, $131; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=613800.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=9152&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.dillards.com%252Fp%252Fantonio-melani-made-with-liberty-fabrics-elizabeth-emma-floral-print-shirt-dress%252F508206983&#038;u1=PEO%2C29GiftsEveryRoyalFanMustHaveThisHolidaySeason%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C5538409%2C201712%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.dillards.com/p/antonio-melani-made-with-liberty-fabrics-elizabeth-emma-floral-print-shirt-dress/508206983" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.dillards.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="dillards.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.dillards.com/p/antonio-melani-made-with-liberty-fabrics-elizabeth-emma-floral-print-shirt-dress/508206983" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">dillards.com</a></p>
pinterest
SOMETHING IN LIBERTY PRINT

You feel like you’re entering a castle when you walk through the doors of Liberty, the London department store. Luckily, their famous prints are available stateside, like this adorable shirt dress on sale at Dillard’s.

Buy It! Antonio Melani Printed Shirt Dress, $131; dillards.com

Dillards
<p>Not only do Princess Charlotte and Prince George often wear Papouelli shoes, but they also have adult styles for stylish mom-and-kid matching looks!</p> <p><b>Buy it!</b> Papouelli Rosie Pompom shoes, $92; <a href="https://www.papouelli.com/shop/rosie_pompom" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">papouelli.com</a></p>
pinterest
PRINCESS-WORTHY SHOES

Not only do Princess Charlotte and Prince George often wear Papouelli shoes, but they also have adult styles for stylish mom-and-kid matching looks!

Buy it! Papouelli Rosie Pompom shoes, $92; papouelli.com

Papouelli London
<p>Richard Ward, Kate&#8217;s go-to hair stylist, is behind this compact (and pretty!) detangling brush, perfect for any royal fan on the go.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p> <p><b>Buy it! </b>Tangle Angel Pro Compact by Richard Ward, $25; <a href="http://richardward.com/shop/tangle-angel/tangle-angel-pro-compact-rose-gold.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">richardward.com</a></p>
pinterest
TRAVEL BRUSH FROM KATE'S MANE MAN

Richard Ward, Kate’s go-to hair stylist, is behind this compact (and pretty!) detangling brush, perfect for any royal fan on the go.  

Buy it! Tangle Angel Pro Compact by Richard Ward, $25; richardward.com

RichardWard.com
<p>They wowed with their performance at Prince Harry and Meghan&#8217;s royal wedding, and they&#8217;re the perfect inspirational soundtrack.</p> <p><b>Buy it! </b>The Kingdom Choir&#8217;s &#8220;Stand by Me&#8221; CD, $12; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stand-Me-Kingdom-Choir/dp/B07HKN6QCJ/ref=ice_ac_b_dpb?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07HKN6QCJ&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=6bed4e571be65b0ca77f43252d2b00b9" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Stand-Me-Kingdom-Choir/dp/B07HKN6QCJ/ref=ice_ac_b_dpb?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543510484&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=kingdom+choir" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Stand-Me-Kingdom-Choir/dp/B07HKN6QCJ/ref=ice_ac_b_dpb?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1543510484&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=kingdom+choir" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
YOUR NEW PLAYLIST

They wowed with their performance at Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, and they’re the perfect inspirational soundtrack.

Buy it! The Kingdom Choir’s “Stand by Me” CD, $12; amazon.com

Amazon
<p>It was <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-pink-and-red-school-outfit/">Princess Charlotte&#8217;s first day of school outfit</a>, and any stylish little royal fan would agree it&#8217;s the perfect way to keep warm this winter.</p> <p><b>Buy it! </b>Razorbil coat in burgundy by Amaia, $182; <a href="https://amaiakids.co.uk/girls/coats/razorbil-coat-burgundy-aw18" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">amaiakids.co.uk</a></p>
pinterest
CHARLOTTE'S GO-TO WINTER COAT

It was Princess Charlotte’s first day of school outfit, and any stylish little royal fan would agree it’s the perfect way to keep warm this winter.

Buy it! Razorbil coat in burgundy by Amaia, $182; amaiakids.co.uk

Amaia Kids
<p>A favorite of Kate&#8217;s, this beauty oil will give you the royal glow.</p> <p><b>Buy it! </b>Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, $65; <a href="https://credobeauty.com/products/beuti-skincare-beauty-sleep-elixir" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">credobeauty.com</a></p>
pinterest
KATE'S SIGNATURE BEAUTY OIL

A favorite of Kate’s, this beauty oil will give you the royal glow.

Buy it! Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, $65; credobeauty.com

CredoBeauty.com
1 of 30

Advertisement
1 of 29 Amazon

ROYAL WORK PALS

This miniature figurine of the Queen (and her trusted, four-legged friend) makes for the perfect desk companion.

Buy it! Funko POP!: Queen Elizabeth II Collectible Figure, $9.44; amazon.com

Advertisement
2 of 29

THE ULTIMATE COFFEE TABLE BOOK

Get up close and personal with your favorite royals, just like longtime photographer of the family Chris Jackson in his new collection.

Buy it! Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today Hardcover, $28.46; amazon.com

3 of 29 Everlane

YOUR GO-TO PURSE, JUST LIKE MEGHAN'S

Meghan wore this staple leather tote for her first official appearance with Prince Harry. 

Buy it! $175; everlane.com

Advertisement
4 of 29 Royalcollectionshop.co.uk

SOMETHING TO WARM YOUR FEET (AND YOUR SOUL)

The Queen’s pup pals are the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Buy it! Navy Corgi Socks, $20; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

Advertisement
5 of 29

THE OFFICIAL COMPANION BOOK TO THE CROWN

Any royal lover will surely be bingeing The Crown‘s second season come December, so the series’s official companion book makes for the perfect gift come Christmas, which just happens to be about the time they will have finished the new season, too.

Buy it! The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1: Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, and the Making of a Young Queen, $19; amazon.com

Advertisement
6 of 29 Extracted from Together: Our Community Cookbook Photography by Jenny Zarins

YOUR NEW FAVORITE COOKBOOK

Meghan wrote the foreword to this cookbook, created to benefit the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 70 people died last year. It includes recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen – and quickly became a best-seller!

Buy it! Together: Our Community Cookbook, $11.40; amazon.com

Advertisement
7 of 29 Maisondusoir.com

PRINCESSES BEATRICE AND EUGENIE'S FAVORITE COZY PAJAMAS

When you call a palace home, it’s safe to say you know a thing or two about luxury, even when it comes to loungewear. Beatrice and Eugenie’s go-to PJs from Maison du Soir fit the bill!

Buy it! Bardot Blouse, Emerald, $130;  maisondusoir.com; Ava Pant, Emerald, $115; maisondusoir.com

Advertisement
8 of 29

 A BUCKINGHAM PALACE PUZZLE

You may not be able to live there (or go to tea there!) but at least you can put Buckingham Palace together with this mini puzzle. 

Buy it! CubicFun MC162H Buckingham Palace Puzzle, $12.41; amazon.com

Advertisement
9 of 29

PRINCESS KATE PAPER DOLLS

For the little royal lover (and budding Prince George or Princess Charlotte playmate), a set of Princess Kate paper dolls, complete with plenty of fascinator options.

Buy it! KATE: The Duchess of Cambridge Paper Dolls, $9.99; barnesandnoble.com

Advertisement
10 of 29 Charlottetilbury.com

QUEEN-INSPIRED LIPSTICK SHADES

Makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury was just awarded her MBE from the monarch, who inspired three of her lipstick shades: Legendary Queen, The Queen and The Duchess. 

Buy it! Legendary Queen Lipstick, $34; charlottetilbury.com

The Queen Lipstick, $34; charlottetilbury.com

The Duchess Lipstick, $34; charlottetilbury.com

Advertisement
11 of 29

A RING FIT FOR ROYALTY

This crown-motif ring — dotted with 72 diamonds — from one of Princess Kate’s favorite jewelry designers, Annoushka, would be at home on the hand of any princess (or just an aspiring one!).

Buy it! Gold Crown Ring, $3,300; annoushka.com

Advertisement
12 of 29 Jcrew

A KATE-APPROVED HAIR BOW

Kate’s new trick to dressing up a casual ponytail is both adorable and easily duplicated. Plus, it’s the perfect holiday party hairdo! 

Buy it! Bow Ponytail Holder, $10; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
13 of 29 Royal Collection Trust

A BOOK OF ROYAL TEAS

There are few rituals more innately royal than that of afternoon tea — and this book will teach you how to indulge like the queen.

Buy it! Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace, $19; amazon.com

Advertisement
14 of 29 L.K. Bennett

A PAIR OF KATE'S FAVORITE HEELS

Kate Middleton’s beige L.K. Bennett Sledge heels have been her go-to ever since she said “I do” back in 2011.

Buy it! L.K. Bennett Sledge Patent Leather Pumps, $295; lkbennett.com

Advertisement
15 of 29

DIANA: HER TRUE STORY

When Andrew Morton’s bombshell book first debuted in 1992, readers were given an entirely new perspective on the interworkings of the British royal family, as well as the life of Princess Diana. The biography was republished with a 25th anniversary edition this year, so even those who’ve already read the book should add this copy to their shelves.

Buy it! Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words, $12; amazon.com

Advertisement
16 of 29

PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCESS KATE'S WEDDING TEA  

Relive the royal wedding with the tea that London staple store Fortnum and Mason blended especially for it.

Buy it! Wedding Breakfast Blend, 250g Loose Leaf Caddy, $13; fortnumandmason.com

Advertisement
17 of 29 Amazon

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FAVORITE POLISH

The Queen prefers royal women to wear light pink and nude shades of nail colors. The polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” which the Queen has been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the sheer, pale pink polish as it was “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”

Buy it! Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” $9; amazon.com

Advertisement
18 of 29 Royalcollectionshop.co.uk

AN ADORABLE ORNAMENT

Perfect for hanging on any Anglophile’s Christmas tree – and just like the one Prince George got as a gift from the Obamas!

Buy it! Buckingham Palace Rocking Horse Decoration, $19; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

Advertisement
19 of 29 Barneys New York

A PRINCESS DIANA-INSPIRED DRESS

While it’s not an exact replica, this off-the-shoulder LBD gives us serious Diana vibes from that 1994 party at the London’s Sepertine Gallery. 

Buy it! The Row Shelmi Neoprene Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $550; barneysnewyork.com

Advertisement
20 of 29

A SCARF IN STRATHEARN TARTAN

If you want to show your Princess Kate colors in a more subtle way, how about a scarf that she’s worn (not the exact one) named for her title in Scotland?

Buy it! The Strathearn Royal Scarf, $90; scotweb.co.uk

Advertisement
21 of 29

A REPLICA ROYAL RING

The ultimate repli-Kate? An under $20 version of her iconic engagement ring.

Buy it! Jewelrypalace Blue Sapphire Kate Middleton’s Princess Engagement Ring, $14; amazon.com

Advertisement
22 of 29 Amazon

A LONDON-PRINTED BACKPACK

Even if you can’t get to London, you can show off your Anglophile pride with this whimsical rucksack.

Buy it! DJROW London Print Backpack, $46; amazon.com

Advertisement
23 of 29 Royalcollectionshop.co.uk

A PRINCE LOUIS MUG

No royal fan’s collection is complete without some commemorative china. Okay, a lot of commemorative china. 

Buy it! Royal Baby 2018 Official Commemorative Tankard, $25; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

Advertisement
24 of 29 Dillards

SOMETHING IN LIBERTY PRINT

You feel like you’re entering a castle when you walk through the doors of Liberty, the London department store. Luckily, their famous prints are available stateside, like this adorable shirt dress on sale at Dillard’s.

Buy It! Antonio Melani Printed Shirt Dress, $131; dillards.com

Advertisement
25 of 29 Papouelli London

PRINCESS-WORTHY SHOES

Not only do Princess Charlotte and Prince George often wear Papouelli shoes, but they also have adult styles for stylish mom-and-kid matching looks!

Buy it! Papouelli Rosie Pompom shoes, $92; papouelli.com

Advertisement
26 of 29 RichardWard.com

TRAVEL BRUSH FROM KATE'S MANE MAN

Richard Ward, Kate’s go-to hair stylist, is behind this compact (and pretty!) detangling brush, perfect for any royal fan on the go.  

Buy it! Tangle Angel Pro Compact by Richard Ward, $25; richardward.com

Advertisement
27 of 29 Amazon

YOUR NEW PLAYLIST

They wowed with their performance at Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, and they’re the perfect inspirational soundtrack.

Buy it! The Kingdom Choir’s “Stand by Me” CD, $12; amazon.com

Advertisement
28 of 29 Amaia Kids

CHARLOTTE'S GO-TO WINTER COAT

It was Princess Charlotte’s first day of school outfit, and any stylish little royal fan would agree it’s the perfect way to keep warm this winter.

Buy it! Razorbil coat in burgundy by Amaia, $182; amaiakids.co.uk

Advertisement
29 of 29 CredoBeauty.com

KATE'S SIGNATURE BEAUTY OIL

A favorite of Kate’s, this beauty oil will give you the royal glow.

Buy it! Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, $65; credobeauty.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.