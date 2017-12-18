29 Gifts Every Royal Fan Must Have This Holiday Season

Any royal lover will surely be bingeing The Crown‘s second season come December, so the series’s official companion book makes for the perfect gift come Christmas, which just happens to be about the time they will have finished the new season, too.
Buy it! The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1: Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, and the Making of a Young Queen, $19; amazon.com
YOUR NEW FAVORITE COOKBOOK
Meghan wrote the foreword to this cookbook, created to benefit the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 70 people died last year. It includes recipes from the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen – and quickly became a best-seller!
Buy it!Together: Our Community Cookbook, $11.40; amazon.com
Extracted from Together: Our Community Cookbook
Photography by Jenny Zarins
PRINCESSES BEATRICE AND EUGENIE'S FAVORITE COZY PAJAMAS
When you call a palace home, it’s safe to say you know a thing or two about luxury, even when it comes to loungewear. Beatrice and Eugenie’s go-to PJs from Maison du Soir fit the bill!
When Andrew Morton’s bombshell book first debuted in 1992, readers were given an entirely new perspective on the interworkings of the British royal family, as well as the life of Princess Diana. The biography was republished with a 25th anniversary edition this year, so even those who’ve already read the book should add this copy to their shelves.
Buy it!Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words, $12; amazon.com
PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCESS KATE'S WEDDING TEA
Relive the royal wedding with the tea that London staple store Fortnum and Mason blended especially for it.
The Queen prefers royal women to wear light pink and nude shades of nail colors. The polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” which the Queen has been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the sheer, pale pink polish as it was “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”
You feel like you’re entering a castle when you walk through the doors of Liberty, the London department store. Luckily, their famous prints are available stateside, like this adorable shirt dress on sale at Dillard’s.
Buy It! Antonio Melani Printed Shirt Dress, $131; dillards.com
Dillards
PRINCESS-WORTHY SHOES
Not only do Princess Charlotte and Prince George often wear Papouelli shoes, but they also have adult styles for stylish mom-and-kid matching looks!
