12 Royal-Inspired Festive Gifts for Every Budget!
Whether it's Kate's favorite earrings, Meghan's go-to lip moisturizer or Camilla's cushioned sneakers, there's a gift here to suit everyone on your list
Classic Hoop Earrings
These versatile gold hoops by Freya Rose are a favorite of Kate Middleton for a reason. Handmade and classic in design, the detachable freshwater pearls give them just a hint of festive edge for the party season.
Buy It! Freya Rose, $125; freyarose.com
Traditional Pen
Add a regal touch to your Christmas thank you notes by using a Parker 51. It was called the "World's Most Wanted Pen" when it launched in 1941 and has been a favorite of the Queen for many years.
Buy It! Parker, $74; parker-pen.co.uk
Luscious Lips
Keep your lips mistletoe-ready with this hydrating mask by Tatcha. A leave-on jelly treatment enriched with squalene and Japanese peach, make-up artist Daniel Martin loves it so much he used it on Meghan Markle for her recent red carpet appearance in New York.
Buy It! Tatcha, 28; tatcha.com
Luxe Key Ring
When it comes to bags, DeMellier is a royal favorite of Meghan Markle, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton. For a practical but chic gift, their festive red key holder ticks all the boxes. Made from Italian cowhide leather, monogramming is complimentary.
Buy It! DeMellier, $125; demellierlondon.com
Jeans with Purpose
Meghan's go-to jeans not only look good, they do good! Outland Denim provides a living wage to its seamstresses in small villages in Cambodia. The company turned enough profit from the Duchess of Sussex's support (she was suppoted wearing the Harriet style in black) to hire dozens of more workers.
Buy It! Outland Denim, $190; outlanddenim.com
Coffee Table Book
The Queen is famous for her bright, bold wardrobe and this book Our Rainbow Queen by Sali Hughes takes you through a photographic journey of each decade of her life — in all it's colorful glory.
Buy It! The Royal Collection, $13; royalcollectionshop.co.uk
Festive Bow
When they aren't wearing couture hats, the royals love to accessorize with cute hair bows and hairbands. This velvet bow barrette by Jennifer Behr is a favorite of Kate Middleton and the perfect festive adornment.
Buy It! Jennifer Behr, $148; jenniferbehr.com
Charitable Christmas Jumper
Inspired by Princess Diana's iconic black sheep jumper, notjustclothing have swapped the sheep for reindeers with this eco-friendly design. Donating 50% of profits to MIND, the mental health charity supported by Kate Middleton, this gift is a feel-good option.
Buy It! notjustclothing, $37.99; notjustclothing.com
Bee-Inspired Jewels
The royals love beekeeping and so does royal jeweler Claudia Bradby, whose designs have been worn by Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton. Dedicated to the humble honey bee, this coin necklace is made from recycled silver and features a single pearl.
Buy It! Claudia Bradby, $121; claudiabradby.com
Sneakers with a Difference
For those who like some comfort, follow the lead of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with a pair of these chic sneakers by Sole Bliss. Specializing in shoes for sensitive soles and wide feet, these Italian-made sneakers are podiatrist-approved and feature luxurious underfoot cushioning.
Buy It! Sole Bliss, $289; solebliss.com
The Ultimate Trench
Pay tribute to classic British outerwear by sporting the NONIE sleeveless trench coat dress loved by Meghan. "She looked amazing! It's so surreal," Nina Kharey, Founder & Creative Director of NONIE, told PEOPLE. "It's definitely a good feeling, especially when someone wears it so well. And she's such a positive woman."
Buy It! NONIE, $858; houseofnonie.com
Historical Royal Bauble
Get ready for next year's Platinum Jubilee by adding a royal bauble to your tree from The Royal Collection. Decorated by hand in England, this fine porcelain bauble is inspired by the purple Robe of Estate worn by the Queen at her coronation.
Buy It! The Royal Collection, $59; royalcollectionshop.co.uk