10 Tragic Royal Deaths That Shook the World

PRINCE FRISO OF THE NETHERLANDS

The second son of Princess (formerly Queen) Beatrix of the Netherlands died tragically in 2013 after being in coma for more than a year. He fell into the coma after being buried by an avalanche while on a ski vacation in Lech, Austria, in 2012. Taken to a hospital in Innsbruck, the Netherlands Government Information Service gave the prognosis on his condition as "stable, but critical." He suffered brain damage in the accident, was eventually transferred to a London hospital, and then a royal palace at home in the Netherlands, just a month before his August 2013 death. His wife and mother had been with him everyday, but the brain damage he suffered during the accident was irreparable. Friso's death was announced on August 12. He was 44 years old.