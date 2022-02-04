A Rose, a Mountain Range and 8 More Places and Things Named for Queen Elizabeth II
How Her Majesty's reign is recognized around the world
Queen Elizabeth II's Mark
Considering she ascended the throne 70 years ago, it's not surprising that Queen Elizabeth II has been honored with numerous parks, buildings and other important places named just for her. But have you ever smelled a Queen Elizabeth rose? Or tasted her eponymous cake? Here, 10 of our favorite places and things named for the beloved monarch, in honor of her seven-decade reign.
Queen Elizabeth Rose
Would a rose by any other name smell as sweet? It's hard to say, as this beloved bloom, which Southern Living reports was created in 1955 when Dr. Walter Lammerts cross-pollinated a hybrid tea rose and a flridbunda, is known for its pleasant scent and pink hue.
In June 2021, the queen was presented with a dark pink rose made in honor of her late husband, Prince Philip, to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.
The Queen Elizabeth II Train
On June 13, 2017, the monarch herself helped name unit 800003 of England's Great Western Railway "to mark 175 years since Queen Victoria became the first monarch to travel by train," per the GWR website. The queen and Prince Philip recreated that journey from Slough to London's Paddington station that day on a unit that carries the official flag of the Royal Family.
Queen Elizabeth Cake
Legend has it this delectable treat is popular in Canada, part of the Commonwealth. The recipe includes dates, walnuts, coconut and lots of butter — and as allrecipes.com says, is "crowned" by its broiled topping.
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
When London hosted the Summer Olympics in 2012, organizers built a complex encompassing the Olympic stadium, the swimming center, the Olympic Village and a handful of other venues. Then named The Olympic Park, it was renamed Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2013, shortly after the monarch's Diamond Jubilee. Boris Johnson, mayor of London at the time, called it a "fitting tribute" to Her Majesty, the BBC reported.
Queen Elizabeth Ranges
These majestic mountains and peaks — part of the Canadian Rockies within Alberta's Jasper National Park — were named for QEII after her ascent in 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II Walk
Another site named in honor of Elizabeth's coronation, this spot along the Singapore River boasts a park, a World War II memorial and two bridges that connect portions of the city-state, part of the Commonwealth.
The Queen Elizabeth II Courts of Law
Built in Queensland in 2012, this 19-story tower is one of the largest court buildings in Australia. Though it's a functioning court, it's actually open for tours given its interesting structure: it boasts blinds controlled by a computerized solar clock system, according to its website, in addition to interior and exterior gardens and an extensive art collection. Like several other sites, it was named in honor of Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee in 2013.
The QE2
Now a floating hotel in Dubai, the luxury ocean liner was once considered a fancy way to travel between New York City and Southampton, England, attracting celebrities like Neil Diamond, Nelson Mandela, Elton John, Elizabeth Taylor and the royal family, per Condé Nast Traveler. It began service in 1969 before it was retired in 2008.
There is actually debate as to whether or not it's named for Queen Elizabeth II, however: shipmaker Cunard purposely went with the number 2 instead of the Roman numerals II when naming the boat, seemingly to mark it as a second edition of its Queen Elizabeth liner.
Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre
Located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, more than 700 doctors work at this 10-building site that includes trauma and rehabilitation centers, named for the queen in 1995 after the medical facilities there merged. A portion of the center is funded by the QEII Foundation, which raises money for medical research and education.
The Elizabeth II Suite
Located inside the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City, Canada, this 1,000-sq.-ft., three-room suite with a St. Lawrence River view boasts British accents inspired by the queen, including photos from her life along the walls. It was named to commemorate Her Majesty's visit to the hotel in 1959.